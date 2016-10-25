Helping MSMEs join global markets via UN Global Marketplace
By Magnolia Uy / Trade Service Officer / Foreign Trade Service Corps, DTI
GENEVA, Switzerland—The electronic procurement system of the United Nations, referred to as the United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM), can become a significant additional market for Philippine exporters on improving access by Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to the international markets.
The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) Geneva participated in a briefing earlier this month on how to do business with the UN. The Philippines is currently the 51st supplier in 2015, amounting to $58 million or a share of 0.34 percent for both goods and services.
The UNGM is a combined portal for the procurement activity for all 26 international UN agencies and represents an annual global market of over $17 billion for all types of products and services. The UN and its agencies present a huge market for Philippine MSMEs who can supply the procurement needs of the UN.
For example, the UN peacekeeping troops are the largest armies in the world. (See fact sheet.) Philippine enterprises can explore how to supply basic needs, such as apparel (helmets, uniforms), personal-care products, furniture and furnishings, emergency-relief items (tents, tarpaulin, beddings, food items, telecommunications equipment) and transportation (armored vehicles), among others.
The key benefits for an enterprise considering to do business with the UN are the large number and variety of business opportunities; tenders are backed with funds; working language is English; and the payment is usually received in two months.
To register as a potential supplier of the UN, go to the UNGM homepage (www.ungm.org) and click on the “Register” link in the top menu. Registration is free of charge.
The Department of Trade and Industry, in coordination with PTIC-Geneva, will hold a business seminar on “How to Do Business with the UN” at the Usapang Exports. For details, please contact Export Marketing Bureau’s Export Assistance and Business Matching Division at (+632) 465-3300 Extension 104.
Peacekeeping fact sheet as of August 31, 2016
Note: Statistical information on uniformed personnel is as of August 31, 2016. Statistical information on UN Volunteers is as of July 31, 2016. Statistical information on civilian staff is as of July 31, 2015, unless otherwise specified.
Peacekeeping operations since 1948: 71
Current peacekeeping operations: 16
Personnel
Uniformed personnel: 100,019 (as of August 31, 2016)
Troops: 85,442
Police: 12,885
Military observers: 1,692
Civilian personnel: 16,471 (as of July 31, 2015)
International: 5,256
Local: 11,215
UN volunteers: 1,575 (as of 31 July 2016)
Total number of personnel serving in 16 peacekeeping operations: 118,792
Countries contributing uniformed personnel: 123
Total fatalities in current operations: 1,731
Total fatalities in all peace operations since 1948: 3,508
Financial
Approved resources for the period from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017: About $7.87 billion
List of major List of major
goods procured services procured
agricultural inputs aviation
domestic/household catering and
items food delivery
educational supplies construction
food consultancy
fuel engineering
services
IT equipment freight
laboratory equipment general
management
medical equipment insurance
pharmaceutical investment
supplies management
shelter and housing leasing or rental
telecommunications outsourced personnel
equipment services
vehicles printing
water supply telecommunications
equipment security
Top 10 countries supplying the UN
- United States of America
- India
- United Arab Emirates
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Afghanistan
- Denmark
- France
- United Kingdom
- Kenya