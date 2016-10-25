Helping MSMEs join global markets via UN Global Marketplace

By Magnolia Uy / Trade Service Officer / Foreign Trade Service Corps, DTI

GENEVA, Switzerland—The electronic procurement system of the United Nations, referred to as the United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM), can become a significant additional market for Philippine exporters on improving access by Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to the international markets.

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) Geneva participated in a briefing earlier this month on how to do business with the UN. The Philippines is currently the 51st supplier in 2015, amounting to $58 million or a share of 0.34 percent for both goods and services.

The UNGM is a combined portal for the procurement activity for all 26 international UN agencies and represents an annual global market of over $17 billion for all types of products and services. The UN and its agencies present a huge market for Philippine MSMEs who can supply the procurement needs of the UN.





To turn these opportunities into actual business transactions, it is essential to know how the UN organization works, how the procurement process is conducted, what items are most often procured and which agencies have the largest purchasing budgets.

For example, the UN peacekeeping troops are the largest armies in the world. (See fact sheet.) Philippine enterprises can explore how to supply basic needs, such as apparel (helmets, uniforms), personal-care products, furniture and furnishings, emergency-relief items (tents, tarpaulin, beddings, food items, telecommunications equipment) and transportation (armored vehicles), among others.

The key benefits for an enterprise considering to do business with the UN are the large number and variety of business opportunities; tenders are backed with funds; working language is English; and the payment is usually received in two months.

To register as a potential supplier of the UN, go to the UNGM homepage (www.ungm.org) and click on the “Register” link in the top menu. Registration is free of charge.

The Department of Trade and Industry, in coordination with PTIC-Geneva, will hold a business seminar on “How to Do Business with the UN” at the Usapang Exports. For details, please contact Export Marketing Bureau’s Export Assistance and Business Matching Division at (+632) 465-3300 Extension 104.

Peacekeeping fact sheet as of August 31, 2016

Note: Statistical information on uniformed personnel is as of August 31, 2016. Statistical information on UN Volunteers is as of July 31, 2016. Statistical information on civilian staff is as of July 31, 2015, unless otherwise specified.

Peacekeeping operations since 1948: 71

Current peacekeeping operations: 16

Personnel

Uniformed personnel: 100,019 (as of August 31, 2016)

Troops: 85,442

Police: 12,885

Military observers: 1,692

Civilian personnel: 16,471 (as of July 31, 2015)

International: 5,256

Local: 11,215

UN volunteers: 1,575 (as of 31 July 2016)

Total number of personnel serving in 16 peacekeeping operations: 118,792

Countries contributing uniformed personnel: 123

Total fatalities in current operations: 1,731

Total fatalities in all peace operations since 1948: 3,508

Financial

Approved resources for the period from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017: About $7.87 billion

List of major List of major

goods procured services procured

agricultural inputs aviation

domestic/household catering and

items food delivery

educational supplies construction

food consultancy

fuel engineering

services

IT equipment freight

laboratory equipment general

management

medical equipment insurance

pharmaceutical investment

supplies management

shelter and housing leasing or rental

telecommunications outsourced personnel

equipment services

vehicles printing

water supply telecommunications

equipment security

