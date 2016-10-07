Help government, be part of solution–Orbos

By Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco / Correspondent

STRESSING that the myriad problems in Metro Manila need everyone’s support and cooperation, Chairman and General Manager Tim Orbos of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) appealed to various civil clubs and the public to do their part anchored on the “shared burden, shared responsibility principle.”

Addressing the officers of the Regional Ambassadors Club at the Makati Sports Club on Thursday night, Orbos urged the public to embrace a culture of “attitudinal and mind-set change” in dealing with traffic, garbage, flooding, illegal parking and vending, even as he assured that tactical and strategic plans and solutions are being done to address these problems.

He said this was actually what Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade “meant all along, that we need to change our mind-set in dealing with the traffic problem.”





“We cannot do it alone in the government and for the metropolis, which has 12.5 million residents and a high of 15 million people during daytime, with about 2.3 million vehicles traversing the streets, especially Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, and 30,000 new added every month, we simply needs everyone’s support and understanding,” Orbos said.

He said since traffic is everybody’s problem that affects everyone, he encouraged all sectors to be part of the solution and every little input and contribution, such as observing traffic and parking rules, will go a long way in easing the burden of majority.

Among the suggestions of Orbos when it comes to “attitudinal change” include planning travel trips ahead by hitting the road two hours ahead, carpooling, less use of hazard lights while parking that normally cause traffic, reporting choke points and proper and disciplined driving.

On traffic enforcement, Orbos said on any given day, there are about 2,300 MMDA traffic enforcers augmented by at least 800 Highway Patrol Group personnel and 40 Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) agents to monitor 12,000 buses, many of which are unfranchised or colorum, driven by undisciplined drivers.

Litterbugs, jaywalkers

AT least 440 have been arrested for littering and jaywalking since the MMDA launched an intensified drive on Monday.

Of the number, 306 were arrested for littering and 134 for jaywalking.

Orbos said the agency has upped the ante on operations on these discipline-driven programs as it deployed more than 100 personnel.

“We want to continue to instill discipline among pedestrians and commuters alike. Following rules on the roads should be second nature to us all,” Orbos said.

He said he wants the stringent implementation of the antilittering and antijaywalking measures to ensure that pedestrians and commuters alike in Metro Manila follow the law.

More than the P500 fine, the MMDA reminded the public of the stiff consequence of these violations, such as the names of violators being forwarded to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for inclusion on its alarm list or red flag unless they pay the penalty for their infractions.

Last year a Filipino migrant worker bound for Singapore was stopped by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport because of an arrest warrant issued by the Metropolitan Trial Court in Makati City for his failure to settle his littering violation.

Orbos noted the alarming number of pedestrians who have been ran over and died while crossing busy thoroughfares, such as Commonwealth Avenue, that has earned the monicker “killer highway.”

Each antilittering team consists of four spotters and an enforcer, while the antijaywalking unit is composed of five enforcers, two of whom are armed with citation tickets. The composite teams are augmented by members of the MMDA’s Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group.