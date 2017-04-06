Health & Fitness dances to twiinzified world beatzz

FOR two consecutive years, Health&Fitness magazine has been promoting wellness through different fitness activities. Just recently, together with the Philippines’s best Zumba gurus—the Philippine Twiinz—Alec Pang and Manny Licsi—and SM City North Edsa, Health&Fitness successfully staged its biggest Zumba party at the SM City Skydome.

The Zumba party, which was attended by at least 350 fitness enthusiasts, had a blast dancing to the three-hour nonstop hits of Asia, US, Europe and even the dance music from the Middle East and India. The fun was even bigger and better as Pang and Licsi were joined by 21 licensed Zumba zins who danced to the different beats of the world.

The 360 degrees stage set up allowed all the participants to enjoy the dance pieces of the zins who alternately led the dancing in full costumes. Some of the zins and participants wore the national costumes of Japan, Thailand, Jamaica, Philippines and Hawaii while giving all their energy to the beats of the world. The overwhelming support of the zins and followers of Pang and Licsi made this year’s Zumba party more exciting. Several senior citizens proved their endurance and prowess in the dance floor as they also party for three hours, nonstop.

The almost four-hour’s program also showcased the sponsors and supporters of the event. Some of the sponsors set up their own booths inside the venue to let the participants and guests sample their products. Other gave away exciting prizes for the raffle and awards.

The sponsors and donors who shared their vision with the Health and Fitness, SM City North Edsa, and the Philippine Twiinz in promoting wellness and fitness were: the Medical City, Sip purified water, Globe Telecoms, Royal Manila Fitness, Unilab, Bewell C, Organique, Kopiko, Easy Pha-max wheatgrass, Skelan, and Scotch Brite, Herbalife Philippines, Jeunessse sanitary napkins, Simply Cereals, and Cravings Group of Companies.

The media partners of this event were the BusinessMirror, Pilipino Mirror, Locale, Philippines Graphic and Cook Magazine.