GT Capital bares dividend rates on P12-billion perpetual preferred shares

GT Capital Holdings Inc., the holding firm of taipan George Ty, on Friday set the dividend rates of its P12 billion worth of perpetual preferred shares.

The company said it would issue 8 million series A and B shares with an oversubscription option of 4 million shares at P1,000 apiece.

It said the A series will have a dividend rate of 4.6299 percent, while the B series will have a yield of 5.0949 percent.

The company said it will use the proceeds to refinance its acquisitions, just paid using a bridge-financing scheme. GT Capital said it has a total of P9 billion in loans maturing in October from Philippine National Bank, Security Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands and Development Bank of the Philippines.





The rest of the proceeds will be used to fund strategic acquisitions, it said.

Preferred shares are normally issued by the company in order to sell shares to the public without giving them too much control, like common shares with voting power.

Preferred shares are skewed toward dividends.

“The shares are cumulative, nonvoting, nonparticipating, nonconvertible and peso-denominated,” the company said.

GT Capital recently sold a significant stake in its power unit Global Business Power Corp., a firm with assets in the Visayas and parts of Luzon, to conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC)

In turn, the Ty-controlled firm will get hold of a minority stake in MPIC, which has various infrastructure assets in the country from water to toll roads to hospitals.