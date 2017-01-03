‘Growth in farm production flat in 2016’

Farm-production growth in 2016 would likely be flat as strong typhoons such as Nina (international code name Nock-ten) caused farmers to incur huge losses, according to Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol.

Piñol’s latest projection is nowhere near his earlier forecast of a 3-percent to 5-percent farm-production growth for the year.

“I would not be very optimistic at this point because just look at the abaca industry, it was wiped out. The coconut plantations in Quezon and Bicol regions were also affected,” he told reporters in an interview on Tuesday.

“So realistically, the growth [for 2016] is less than 3 percent, a reduction of about two to three [percentage points] from our original projection. If we can post flat growth, that would be okay with me,” Piñol added.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, the Department of Agriculture (DA) chief also cut his projection to 5 percent from the previous 7 percent to 8 percent.

“I have to admit we have to make some adjustments because Camarines Sur was greatly devastated [by Typhoon Nina],” he said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that farm output in January to September 2016 dropped by 1.53 percent. The 2.98-percent production increase recorded in the third quarter was not enough to offset the decline in the output in the January-to-June period.

Farm-production growth in the first quarter and second quarter of the year contracted by 4.53 percent and 2.34 percent, respectively.

Agriculture production in 2015 grew by only 0.11 percent, according to the PSA.

Typhoon damage

As of January 3, figures from the DA showed that Nina damaged 385,728 metric tons (MT) of crops planted in 123,994 hectares in Regions 4A, 4B and 5. The DA said the 86,940 farmers affected by Nina lost some P5.32 billion.

The typhoon damaged a total of 204,103 MT of rice crops valued at P2.25 billion. It also destroyed 104,124 MT of high-value crops, with an estimated value of P1.79 billion.

The corn subsector’s losses reached 56,826 MT estimated at P608.85 million, while the livestock subsector incurred damages amounting to P56.23 million.

Among all the regions battered by Nina, Region 5 posted the biggest loss at P5.25 billion, of which P2.23 billion was recorded in the region’s rice sector.

Crops lost in Regions 4A and 4B reached P13.12 million and P52.94 million, respectively.

“In addition, PCA Region 5 has reported a total of 1.56 million coconut trees affected [by Typhoon Nina],” Christopher V. Morales, DA chief for Field Programs Operational Planning Division, said in a memorandum to Piñol.

“To date, the Regional Field Offices in coordination with concerned local government units [LGUs] are still validating the effects of Nina in Regions 4A, 4B and 5,” Morales added.

President Duterte has earlier approved the allocation of an initial P500 million for rehabilitation efforts for areas affected by Nina. Some P300 million will come from the Office of the President while the rest will be sourced from the DA, Piñol said.

He said about P55 million of the fund will be used for the immediate rehabilitation of the abaca industry in Catanduanes, the release of rice seeds and fertilizers for about 5,000 hectares of rice land, and repair of fisheries infrastructure.

Piñol added that the DA will distribute at least 11,000 bags of certified palay seeds, 6,000 bags of hybrid-rice seeds, 3,000 bags of hybrid-corn seeds, 1,000 kilograms of vegetable seeds, 50,000 fruit tree seedlings and 30,000 tons of urea fertilizers to Regions 4A, 4B and 5.

He said he has also ordered the creation of “Task Force Nina,” which would focus on the DA’s rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

