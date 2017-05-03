Graduates of Metro Manila-based schools absent in Bar’s Top 10

FOR the first time in the history of the Bar, none of the graduates of the top law schools based in Metro Manila landed in the top 10, the 2016 bar examinations results released on Wednesday showed.

Bar Examinations Committee Chairman Associate Justice Presbitero J. Velasco Jr. announced that Karen Mae L. Calam, a graduate of the University of San Carlos, topped this year’s bar examinations with the highest overall rating of 89.05 percent.

“I am still shocked and very thankful. I didn’t expect I’m really the top 1, although I prayed for it from God. I don’t have any plans yet. I’m considering going to private practice,” Calam said.

A total of 3,747 of the 6,344 law graduates that took the 2016 bar examinations passed. This translates to 59.06-percent passing rate, almost doubling the 26.21-percent passing rate in the 2015 bar.

Advertisement

Former BusinessMirror reporter David Ricardo S. Cagahastian, who covered the Malacañang beat, was among those who passed. Bar Confidant lawyer Christina Layusa noted “it is the first time that not a single Metro Manila-based school placed in the top 10”.

University of San Carlos had four graduates in the top 10, while Silliman University had three.

Others who made it to the top 10 were Alanna Gayle Ashley B. Khio, (Silliman University, 88.95 percent); Fiona Cristy D. Lao (University of San Carlos, 88.8 percent); Athalia B. Liong (Andres Bonifacio College, 88.8 percent); Allana Mae A. Babayen-On (University of San Agustin, 88.75 percent); Justin Ryan D. Morilla (Ateneo de Davao University, 88.4 percent); Mark Dave N. Camarao (Northwestern University, 88.1 percent); Anne Margaret E. Momongan (University of San Carlos, (87.8 percent); Jefferson L. Gomez (University of San Carlos, 87.7 percent); Nia Rachelle M. Gonzales (University of Batangas, 87.5 percent); Marie Chielo H. Ybio (Siliman University, 87.5 percent), and Andrew Stephen D. Liu (Siliman University, 87.45 percent).

Velasco also announced that the oath taking of the successful bar candidates will be held on May 22 at 3 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The bar examinations are given only once a year at a designated venue under the supervision of the Supreme Court (SC), which designates an incumbent Justice to chair a committee consisting of eight examiners, one for each bar subject.

Under Rule 138, Section 9 of the Rules of Court, the coverage of the bar examinations includes the following subjects: political law and public international law (15 percent); labor and social legislation (10 percent); civil law (15 percent); taxation (10 percent); mercantile law (15 percent); criminal law (10 percent); remedial law (20 percent); and legal and judicial ethics (5 percent).

The chairman of the Annual Bar Examinations is given the discretion by the SC to choose the eight bar examiners who are considered as experts in their particular fields and, during the entire duration of the bar examinations, are bound by strict confidentiality.

Of the 6,831 admitted to take the exam, 477 examinees did not show up on the first Sunday of the bar, leaving 6,354 who actually took the exams on the first Sunday.

After the fourth Sunday of the bar, only 6,344 examinees completed the examinations conducted in the four Sundays of November.

This is the highest since 2000. It also showed that since 2000, the highest passing rate was in 2011, when 31.95 percent of those who took the exams passed, with Ateneo de Manila’s Raoul Atadero topping the bar.

In the 2015 Bar exams, a total of 1,731 passed, representing 26.21 percent of the total of 6,605 candidates who completed the exams. A graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Law topped the 2015 bar exams with a rating of 87.4 percent. The SC lowered the passing rate from 75 to 73 percent in the 2015 bar exams.