Govt not likely to compete with existing telcos

IT doesn’t matter what option the government takes, what matters most is that the government invests in a network that will complement the existing infrastructure solely built by the private sector.

National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Deputy Commissioner Edgardo V. Cabarios said the government is currently discussing which of the three options for the National Broadband Plan will be adopted, but it is poised to opt for the second option, which is deemed as the most beneficial.

“There are three options. The first option will cost the government P20 billion to P30 billion. The second option is where the government spends around P80 billion to P100 billion. Third option, which might not be the best option, is to build a separate network directly competing with the private sector,” he said in an interview.

Cabarios added, “In the long run, the best option is the second option, wherein the government will pour in billions of pesos without competing with the private sector. After all, the government’s infrastructure should be complementary with the existing. Anywhere in the world, the government is not a competitor. It is an enabler. It assists the development of the network to bring costs down.”

Cabarios did not elaborate.

“What’s important is the government invests,” he said.

The National Broadband Plan will analyze existing and planned government and private sector deployment, and address supply- and-demand gaps by recommending policy and nonpolicy-related actions. The plan will also provide detailed physical targets and strategies to effect nationwide broadband deployment and widespread use.

After crafting the plan, the government will pursue the construction of a National Broadband Network, which will include a mixture of several Internet-connectivity technologies, such as fixed line and mobile data, among others.

The creation of such a network started during the time of then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, but was shelved due to corruption issues. The Philippines is one of the few countries in the region, where the government has yet to fully engage in telco infrastructure investments.

Neighboring countries in the Asean have already started to implement national broadband plans, earmarking billions of dollars to develop a government-owned backbone for the information superhighway.

In Thailand, for example, the government has invested $114 million to improve the Internet service or availability. The fund is part of Bangkok’s economic policy.

The Vietnamese government, on the other hand, owns two of the three largest telecommunications companies in Ho Chi Minh City. Investments mainly come from the government.

Malaysia has now spent a total of $4.5 billion over a 10-year period to lay fiber optic lines to every home in the country’s urban area. Other developing and developed economies are investing billions of dollars to improve Internet access in their countries. The Philippines is a laggard in Internet development in the region, data from Akamai Technologies showed.

Filipinos, according to its report, endured an average broadband speed of 4.3 Mbps, which

is a 24-percent improvement, from 3.5 Mbps last quarter. When compared to the second quarter last year, the country’s average broadband speed improved by 37 percent.

The only country behind the Philippines is India, while South Korea continued to be the Asia-Pacific nation with the fastest broadband connection with 27 Mbps.

For wireless Internet, however, the Philippines ranked sixth in the second quarter report of the content delivery network player with an average speed of 8.5 Mbps for mobile, faring better against other developed economies, such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

The digital-commerce industry in the Philippines is expected to balloon to more than $10 billion by 2025, and is forecast to even surpass its peers in Asia Pacific, all of which are expected to have an e-commerce market value of $5 billion each.