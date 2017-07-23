Govt eyes set up of advanced coating plant for e-jeepneys

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is planning to put up a multimillion-dollar electro-dipping coating facility to entice manufacturers to join the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

During the Board of Investments (BOI) Job Fair recently, Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo Jr. bared the agency’s plan to remove a key hurdle in manufacturing the “modern Filipino jeepney” locally.

“We have to make a contribution to this endeavor, too, just like in the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy [CARS] Program,” Rodolfo said, referring to another government program encouraging the local production of passenger cars.

“For this, we’re thinking of a fixed investment support, it can be in the form of a electro-dipping coating facility to make the electric jeepney rust-proof, just like most vehicles today. It can be a shared service facility that can be used by participants, and they can attract suppliers of other parts to locate in the same area,” he added.

The BOI sees electro-coating as the most expensive industrial process for possible participants that may hinder them from participating in the program.

The target participants of the PUV Modernization Program, unlike the CARS Program, will not be car assemblers but truck body builders, such as Centro Manufacturing Corp., Almazora Philippines Corp. and Santarosa Motorworks.

According to Rodolfo, this doesn’t exclude truck assemblers, such as Isuzu or Mitsubishi, from participating in the PUV Modernization Program.

Aside from the electro-dipping coating facility, the BOI may also provide additional incentives.

The DTI official said a “variable incentive support” may be given depending on how many units will be replaced by locally made ones.

“We’re not sure of the incentive mix yet, and we don’t know how many of the estimated 200,000 units of jeeps due for phase-out will be replaced by the locally manufactured modern jeep,” Rodolfo said.

To prove to the public the feasibility of the locally made e-jeepney, the BOI is encouraging truck body builders to come up with a prototype that will ply the roads within the year.

Earlier, the government decided to reallocate the P9 billion for the third slot of the CARS Program to the PUV Modernization Program.

The BOI, one of the many agencies contributing to the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Jeep Modernization Program, has already crafted the design for the locally made Filipino jeepney. The DTI wants the units to adhere to the highest environmental fuel standard, accommodate more than 20 passengers and have standard vehicle parts.

With the DOTr targeting to phase out old jeepneys in three years, Rodolfo said local manufacturers must be given time to build their capacity.