Govt eyes fisheries pact with Indonesia

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said the government is currently in talks with Jakarta to allow Philippine fishing vessels to traverse Indonesia’s territorial waters en route to tuna-rich spots in the Pacific Ocean.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said the forging of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for this was one of the agenda of President Duterte’s recent state visit to Indonesia.

“The Philippines is asking the Indonesian government to allow Filipino fishing vessels to pass through their territorial waters.The government is hoping to have an MOU with them,” Piñol told the BusinessMirror.

He said Indonesian President Joko Widodo has instructed his technical panel to study and review the proposal of the Philippines. The MOU, Piñol said, would reduce the cost incurred by Filipino fishing firms when they go to the western sea pocket or High Seas Pocket 1 (HSP1) of the Pacific Ocean to catch tuna.





“If Indonesia will not allow our Filipino fishing boats to pass their territorial waters, they would have to take a longer route, which is more expensive,” he said.

In 2013 the Philippines was granted extended fishing access to HSP1 of the Pacific Ocean until 2017 by the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC).

The Philippines caught a combined total of 384,942 metric tons (MT) of various tuna species in 2015, according to the annual report submitted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar) to the WCPFC last month. In the same report, the Bfar said 35 out of the 36 allowed vessels in the HSP1 zone caught a total of 26,510 MT last year.

‘No to DFAR’

While he initially wanted a separate department to oversee the fisheries sector, Piñol said he decided to abandon the idea of putting up a Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Dfar) after careful study.

During the campaign period, Piñol said he authored a book, titled Feeding Millions: The Duterte Food Security Blueprint. It focused on how then-presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte “will reformat Philippine agriculture and enhance food production not only for the needs of the Filipinos but also to provide jobs and income to people in the farming communities.”

The book served as the basis of the agricultural platform of President Duterte. In it, Piñol made a pitch for the creation of the Dfar.

He said he abandoned the idea of creating a separate department for the fisheries sector when he realized the difficulties of coordinating various agencies that are no longer under the DA.

Piñol cited as an example the transfer of agencies previously attached to the DA—the National Food Authority (NFA), National Irrigation Authority (NIA) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA)—to the Office of the President.

Before he could implement an agricultural program, he needed to coordinate with the Office of the President if it will involve the NFA, NIA, or the PCA.

“Just to illustrate, I am currently addressing the cocolisap infestation in Basilan, and I need to help coconut farmers. I have to provide livelihood programs for those affected,” Piñol said.

“However, I cannot just tell coconut farmers to approach the PCA, because it is no longer under the DA,” he added.