Government urged to expand hybrid-rice subsidy

Local hybrid-rice producer SL Agritech Corp. (SLAC) on Tuesday appealed to the Duterte administration to expand the government’s hybrid-rice subsidy program so more farmers would plant the variety.

SLAC Chairman Henry Lim Bon Liong, who will join President Duterte during his state visit to China this week, said providing subsidy to more farmers will help the government achieve its target of expanding lands planted with hybrid rice to 1 million hectares.

“If we have 1 million hectares planted with hybrid, we will be sufficient. Beyond 1 million hectares, we will be an exporter,” Lim said in a statement.

In the last 15 years, SLAC has been pushing for government support for hybrid-rice expansion since, at one time, the country’s rice imports had skyrocketed to around P45 billion.





The subsidy for hybrid rice was removed in 2011, but in the last two years, farmers received limited support from the government. Each eligible farmer is allowed to avail himself the hybrid-rice seed subsidy for only one planting season.

From 2005 to 2010, Lim noted that the Philippines imported 800,000 metric tons (MT) to 1.2 million MT (MMT) of rice, costing P18 billion to P34 billion a year.

Expanding farmlands planted with hybrid rice to 1 million hectares from the current 500,000 hectares will increase palay output by 1.6 MMT a year, according to Lim.

When milling recovery is raised to 65 percent, from the current 50 percent to 60 percent, the SLAC chief said rice production will increase by an additional 900,000 MT.

Dr. Santiago Obien, the Department of Agriculture’s (DA’s) rice consultant, said the agency continues to deliberate on the budget that may be allocated for hybrid-rice propagation.

“We may as well finance seed of farmers, or we will be importing more rice that is more expensive,” Obien said.

The DA’s hybrid-rice subsidy has been traditionally set at 50 percent, or around P2,300 per bag at one bag per hectare of hybrid seeds. Thus, at just half of the targeted area, this would amount to

P1.15 billion.

With only a P4.5 billion yearly budget for hybrid seeds (P4,500 per hectare for 1 million hectares), the Philippines can become self-sufficient in rice, Lim said.

Also, SLAC said farmers can earn more, as those using hybrid-rice seeds can increase their harvest to as much as 10 MT per hectare from the current average of 4 MT per hectare.

Lim hinted at the possibility that the Philippine government may secure a P20-billion loan from China for the expansion of farmlands planted with hybrid rice.