Government told to start working on tax reform’s safety net

With the Palace now confident of the tax-reform package’s timely approval, a lawmaker said concerned government agencies should start working on the safety nets to ensure the vulnerable sectors will not be crippled by the changes in the tax regime.

The proposed Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act was approved by the House Committee on Ways and Means on Wednesday.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III expressed confidence that it is on track

to its goals of reforming the country’s tax system under the current administration.

“You know this is one of the first bills we put out within 100 days of our coming into office, and I think it’s quite an accomplishment itself,” Dominguez said. “We thank them, and we hope that this starts a momentum.” Dominguez also said that with this victory, the other packages that have been proposed by the Duterte administration will now be easier to pass.

Safety nets

PARTY-LIST Rep. Rodel Batocabe of Ako Bicol said safety measures are needed to protect the most vulnerable sectors, which include the transport sector and the poor, against the tax increases.

“The first sector that will be immediately affected by the tax increases, particularly on petroleum products, is the transport sector, which is composed of drivers, small operators, taxi, jeepney and bus drivers and UV Express, unless [the increase is] immediately passed on to the consumers,” he said.

“The No. 1 safety net is for the government transport regulatory body to determine immediately how much should be passed on to the consumers [following the price increase on the petroleum products], because the transport sector will not survive if they will carry the burden 100 percent. It will be a big problem if our drivers stop working,” Batocabe said.

Besides the transport sector, the lawmaker said the poor will also feel the initial shock of the tax reform.

“The DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] already targeted the marginalized, who are most likely vulnerable in terms of price hike. The agency should increase the cash-transfer program to help them from the shock,” Batocabe added.

He said the departments of Finance (DOF), Social Welfare and development,Transportation and Energy, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board should now start working on their respective safety nets for the vulnerable sectors.

“The middle class and the rich can cope with the increase. We need to prepare like [we’re] preparing for an incoming disaster,” Batocabe added.

On Wednesday voting 17 against four and three abstentions, the Ways and Means Committee approved a technical working group-substitute tax-reform bill.

Under the bill, workers earning P250,000 will be exempted from paying personal income taxes.

The bills also include P6 tax on petroleum products, and ad valorem tax on brand new automobiles that could cause prices of basic goods to significantly rise.

Petroleum tax

PDP-Laban Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua of Qurino, chairman of the panel, said the House and the DOF have decided to spread out the proposed P6 per liter excise-tax increase

into three tranches of P3, P2 and P1 in the first three years.

The measure imposes the following tax rates: Leaded premium gasoline, per liter of volume capacity, from P5.35 to P7 in 2017, P9 in 2018 and P10 in 2019; unleaded premium gasoline, per liter of volume capacity, from P4.35 to P7 in 2017, P9 in 2018 and P10 in 2019; aviation turbine jet fuel, per liter of volume capacity, from P3.67 to P7 in 2017, P9 in 2018 and P10 in 2019; kerosene, per liter of volume capacity, from P0.00 to P3 in 2017, P5 in 2018 and P6 in 2019; diesel fuel oil, and on similar fuel oils having more or less the same generating power, per liter of volume capacity, from P0.00 to P3 in 2017, P5 in 2018 and P6 in 2019; liquefied petroleum gas, per liter, from P0.00 to P3 in 2017, P5 in 2018 and P6 in 2019; asphalts, per kilogram, from P0.56 to P3 in 2017, P5 in 2018 and P6 in 2019; bunker fuel oil, and on similar fuel oils having more or less the same generating power, per liter of volume capacity, from P0.00 to P3 in 2017, P5 in 2018 and P6 in 2019. These tax rates shall also be increased by 4 percent every year thereafter effective on January 1, 2020, through revenue regulations issued by the DOF secretary.

Meanwhile the panel is considering to include excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages and carbonated drinks through a levy of P10 per liter of volume capacity with 4 percent increases every year in the tax package.

Auto

Meanwhile the panel has also adopted new schedules and brackets for auto-excise tax in the package. The DOF is pushing for the excise tax on vehicles to address heavy vehicular traffic in the country.

Under the proposal, the excise tax will be implemented in two schedules. For 2018 if the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is P600,000, the excise tax will be 3 percent. If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is over P600,000 to P1.1 million, the excise will be P18,000 plus 30 percent of the value in excess of P600,000.

If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is over P1.1 million to P2.1 million, the excise tax will be P168,000 plus 50 percent of the value in excess of P1.1 million. If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is over P2.1 million to P3.1 million, the excise tax will be P668,000 plus 80 percent of the value in excess of P2.1 million.

If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is over P3.1, the excise tax will be P1,468,000 plus 90 percent of the value in excess of P3.1 million.

For 2019 if the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is P600,000, the excise tax will be 4 percent. If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is over P600,000 to P1.1 million, the excise tax will be P24,000 plus 40 percent of the value in excess of P600,000.

If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is over P1.1 million to P2.1 million, the excise tax will be P224,000 plus 60 percent of the value in excess of P1.1 million.

If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is over P2.1 million to P3.1 million, the excise tax will be P824,000 plus 100 percent of the value in excess of P2.1 million. If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is over P3.1 million, the excise will be P1,824,000 plus 120 percent of the value in excess of P3.1 million.

Earlier, Cua said the lower chamber is eyeing to pass the tax-reform package by June.

“Our target is to transmit it to the Senate before the Congress goes on another break in June,” he said.

The bill also includes the relaxation of the Bank Secrecy Act and taxing Philippine Charity Sweepstakes numbers’ game and lotto winnings. The tax-reform package involves foregone revenue of around P200 billion but, at the same time, will generate around P206.8 billion for the government in the first full year of its implementation.

Backlash

At least two senators, however, said they doubt that the tax-reform bill will be passed by June.

“The tax package is a bit controversial because they’ve included an increase of the excise tax on fuel, which will impact a lot on everyone, not just the richest of society but also the poorest of the poor,” said Juan Miguel Zubiri, a senator aligned with Duterte. “That’s where the difficulty is coming into the tax-reform measure.”

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon said he didn’t think the tax reform would be passed this year. “We haven’t even seen any legislation yet,” Drilon said in an interview. “I don’t think it will be possible for the administration to get it through this year in the time we have left.”

With one of the lowest tax ratios in Southeast Asia, authorities are under pressure to boost revenue to keep the budget deficit under control at 3 percent of GDP and prevent the nation’s hard-won credit rating from falling back to junk.

Duterte’s support

Any delay or attempt to water down the tax reform may not only curb the rollout of new infrastructure, but also diminish growth prospects for one of the world’s fastest expanding economies.

It’s also a test of Duterte’s support almost a year after his election victory. More than 200 lawmakers from different parties in the lower house of Congress coalesced behind him to form a “super majority”, while 18 of the 24 lawmakers in the Senate are aligned with the majority bloc.

With midterm congressional elections due in May 2019, Zubiri said he was concerned by Duterte’s reluctance to take the heat off them by spending his own political capital to sell the package to voters.

Broadening the tax base demonstrated “great fiscal responsibility”, Zubiri said, but it was terrible politically. “You want to touch it with a 10-foot pole.”

“It’s not a surprise that they’re running into some kind of trouble,” said Gareth Leather, senior economist at Capital Economics Ltd. in London. “It’s always the case that tax rises are never going to be popular, especially if you don’t have the full blown support of the president.”

‘An investment’

While the tax hikes and changes to various business incentives may not be popular with some sectors, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President George Barcelon said that overall, his members were supporting the package.

“We are in favor of it,” Barcelon said in an interview. “Because if you look at spending as a percentage of GDP both in education, health services and infrastructure, we’re behind other countries. So for us, it’s an investment.”

Barcelon said he was not concerned by potential legislative delays. “It’s a new Congress, and you know how it is,” he said. “They seem to need time to feel each other out.”

More worrying than any legislative delays was the potential for legislative horse-trading to reduce revenue, said Bob Herrera-Lim, managing director for Southeast Asia at Teneo Holdings and a former chief of staff to a Philippine Senate majority leader.

“Dilution of the expected revenues is our bigger concern,” Herrera-Lim said. “As it moves through Congress, we will probably see small cuts here and there to the proposed revenue measures, maybe by reducing the rate on the excise taxes for fuels and automobiles and retaining some of the exemptions from the value-added tax.”

Herrera-Lim said a recent pick-up in inflation also meant the new measures were being debated at a less than optimal time, with lawmakers worrying that tax reform may add fuel to the fire.

“Do you want to have this tax- reform agenda, or do we want to just have a status quo?” Zubiri said. “We’re achieving 6.9 percent growth rate right now with what we have, so maybe it’s not necessary to rock the boat in terms of tax reforms.”

With Cai Ordinario, Bloomberg News