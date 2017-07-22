Government to pursue buyout of MRT 3

WHILE the government is still keen on pursuing the multibillion-peso buyout of the owner of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3, a shift in policy may cause the government to backtrack from its original strategy, and further delay the much-needed improvements in the train line.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Leah M. Quiambao said the P54-billion buyout is progressing, and the agency will not revise its plan, unless the Duterte administration changes its policy on the multibillion-peso initiative.

“The buyout case is now moving forward and, unless there is a change in policy, that will be our direction. Any talk of settlement should not delay the case any further,” she told the BusinessMirror.

Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Cesar B. Chavez said his group intends to continue the buyout of the MRT Corp., the owner of the train system, to solve the problems of ownership and huge tariffs. Since it took over the management of the train system in 2000, the government has been paying P610 million monthly to the Sobrepeña-controlled corporation in equity rental payments.

The facility is owned by the private sector and is being managed by the government through a build-lease-transfer agreement that will end in less than a decade.Former President Benigno S. Aquino III initiated the buyout in 2013, signing an executive order (EO) that requires the departments of Finance and Transportation to execute the transaction, pursuant to the provisions of the agreement with the private sector.

The buyout was intended to free the government from paying monthly tariffs to the private owners, and address the issues on ownership and usage of the facility.

But ever since EO 26 was signed four years ago, the government has only moved a few notches toward its goal.

Joseph Emilio A. Abaya, who sat as the transportation chief of the Aquino administration, led the execution of the presidential order, initially targeting to complete the buyout in 2014.

But his team figured into a huge snafu, when lawmakers in the same year slashed out the P53.9-billion allocation for the buyout from the national budget.

Rene S. Santiago, a train expert, is glad that the buyout did not materialized during the Aquino administration, as none of the multibillion-peso allocation will be used to improve the state of the fast-aging train line.

“Not a single peso would go into the improvement of the MRT 3,” Santiago, who is also the chief executive of strategic investment and project development services company Bellwether Advisory Inc. The government’s plan was after the completion of the buyout, it will bid out the operations and maintenance component of the railway line to the private sector, while retaining regulatory functions for passenger protection with the government.

“The thing is the transportation department is managing and maintaining and operating the system—that’s the problem. It should be privatized,” Santiago said, citing the improvements being implemented today on the Light Rail Transit Line 1, which is now being operated by private company Light Rail Manila Corp.

The MRT 3 has been in an almost constant state of decay over the last few years, due to government underspending, and legal battles between the facility’s owner and the state.

Such problems had caused many inconveniences to the more than 500,000 daily riders of the train system.