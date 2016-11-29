Government to make ecozones rural investment magnets

The government is planning to construct more roads leading to key manufacturing and economic zones, in a bid to entice investors to set up shop in rural areas.

The departments of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday launched a “convergence” program aimed at putting in place more roads in ecozones.

The DTI and the DPWH signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the convergence program, dubbed as the “Roads Leveraging Linkages for Industry and Trade (ROLL-IT) Program.”

The MOA aims to establish the working arrangement between the DTI and the DPWH to jointly undertake the study and creation of infrastructure projects in priority economic and manufacturing zones in the Philippines.

Through better road infrastructure connecting the industries, the government hopes to attract more investors in rural areas.

The DPWH said it will allocate funds for the program in 2018.

The ROLL-IT program is a cornerstone of the Duterte administration’s “golden age of infrastructure,” which aims to allocate P8.2 trillion, or 7 percent of GDP, for infrastructure projects.

Investment pledges

The government’s bid to spend more for infrastructure projects has made the Philippines more attractive to investors, according to the latest figures from the Board of Investments (BOI).

Investment pledges registered with the BOI in November reached P28.5 billion in November, nearly double the P14.4 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The November haul pulled up investments in the January-to-November period to P324.5 billion, 35.5 percent higher than the P239.5 billion posted in the same period last year. Jobs generated from the 323 projects in January to November reached 55,813.

Some of the big-ticket investment pledges came from the Light Rail Manila Corp., with P30.36 billion, Limay Premiere Power Corp. (P23.29 billion); GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (P16.75 billion); and Energy Development Corp. (P16.75 billion). Trade Secretary and BOI Chairman Ramon Lopez said in a statement the growth of investment pledges augurs well with the administration’s socio-economic agenda of uplifting the lives of the Filipino people.

The largest share of approved investments from January to November 2016 is intended to finance projects in the power sector, which accounted for P150.26 billion of total approved investments during the period.

Other sectors that topped the list of investment approvals include construction with P62.27 billion; real-estate activities, including the mass housing subsector, P48.95 billion; the manufacturing sector, P30.40 billion; and transportation and storage sector, P15.38 billion.

Investment pledges in the manufacturing sector alone are expected to create 13,268 jobs.

“The continued growth of the manufacturing industry is a clear indication of the efforts to boost the growth and further development of the sector through the Manufacturing Resurgence Program,” Lopez said.

Topping the list of foreign country investors in January to November is Singapore, with investments worth P13.26 billion. The Netherlands came in second, with investments amounting to P10.77 billion, followed by Japan, with P6.833 billion; South Korea, with P6.42 billion; and the United Kingdom, with P2.34 billion.