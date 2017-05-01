Government to cut rice production cost by 41%

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) is targeting to reduce the cost producing paddy rice in the country by 41 percent to P7 per kilogram by 2022, from the current P12 per kg.

Under its recently approved 2017-2022 Strategic Plan, PhilRice Acting Executive Director Sailila Abdula said the attached agency of the Department of Agriculture will capitalize on research and development (R&D) to cut production cost.

“PhilRice believes that the most sustainable pathway to realizing rice security is to domestically produce sufficient rice at a competitive cost,” Abdula said in a statement.

To bring down the cost of the country’s staple, PhilRice said it will use technologies that would lower labor intensity, investments costs, accessibility and efficiency of inputs used by farmers.

Advertisement

PhilRice added that it will also address water scarcity in rice farms and will develop “user” and “environment-friendly” tools and programs that would teach farmers on management of pests, fertilizer and soil.

“There is an urgent need to improve the competitiveness of Filipino farmers by boosting their productivity and reducing costs to pre-Asean integration levels,” said Flordeliza H. Bordey, PhilRice acting deputy executive director for development.

PhilRice said it is also eyeing to increase average rice yield per hectare by 1 metric ton (MT) for irrigated lands and a minimum of 0.5 MT for rainfed areas through the development of new high-yielding rice seed varieties.

“It will narrow the gap between experimental and on-farm yields by increasing the attainable yields of varieties with improved resistance to many stresses. The institute will particularly support varietal improvement through the acquisition, preservation, characterization, evaluation, documentation and distribution of genetic resources,” the agency said.

PhilRice said it will conduct research on how to reduce the post-production losses of farmers to 10 percent, from the current 16 percent in six years.

“Efficient postproduction, better product quality, and reliable supply and distribution system will optimize rice trade.”

“The institute will help reduce postproduction losses incurred in harvesting, piling, hauling, threshing, drying and milling from 16 percent to 10 percent. It will work harder to increase milling recovery to the ideal 65 [percent] to 70 percent through improved milling machines,” the agency added.

PhilRice said it will promote the use of machines to reduce labor cost, which accounts for 35 percent to 40 percent of expenses incurred by rice farmers.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that Filipino rice farmers spend at least P47,470 per hectare to produce the staple. Planting capital paid with cash accounted for 44.5 percent of the farmer’s expenditure.

Farmers’ cash cost is pegged at P21,167 with labor costs accounting for at least 40 percent of the total financial expenditure. A Filipino rice farmer spends at least P8,632 for hired labor.

PSA data also showed that the current average palay yield is at 4 MT/hectare.