Government reports power, fuel savings from GEMP

DAVAO CITY—The government sector has saved P2.41 billion in electricity usage and P310 million in transport fuel in 10 years, under the energy-efficiency program called the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP).

This was reported by Energy Undersecretary Benito L. Ranque during the GEMP seminar with government agencies in Davao region on Wednesday. The GEMP seminar is a series of advocacy forums on energy efficiency and conservation held with various sectors.

Ranque said the Department of Energy (DOE) also conducted spot checks to 814 government agencies nationwide to see how the GEMP positively impact on government operations in terms of reducing government expenditures on both fuel and electricity. He said certificates of energy/monetary savings were issued to 252 government agencies, with a total monetary savings of P489.68 million.

Ranque said GEMP requires all government offices to reduce their electricity and fuel consumption by 10 percent. He said there were already several presidential issuances aimed to address the increasing oil prices by adhering to the government’s conservation program.





Ranque said energy efficiency needs to be sustained given the volatile power situation, such as the recurring power outages.

“We cannot do all these tasks on our own. Our efforts will only be realized with your support and cooperation,” he told government employees.