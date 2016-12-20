Government reneges on promised release of 400 detained activists

MORE than 400 detained activists are sure to spend Christmas in jail after President Duterte backtracked on his well-publicized promise to free them under a general amnesty.

“After all that has been said and done, they will still spend Christmas inside cramped jails,” said Cristina Palabay, Karapatan secretary-general.

“Since Duterte first talked about releasing political prisoners, one of them has died, several have been rushed to hospitals and many of them went into fasting and hunger strike to dramatize their demand for freedom while 15 have been arrested and are still detained,” Palabay claimed.

“The December 3 to 10 hunger strike and fasting will not be the last action we will conduct. There will be more forms of protest in the coming days because we refuse to be taken hostage by the Duterte administration to force the National Democratic Front [NDF] to sign a bilateral cease-fire agreement,” the activists detained in Special Intensive Care Area—1 (SICA-1) in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, said in a statement.

Karapatan has monitored the release of only one activist since September 2016 in line with the peace negotiations between the government and the NDF.

Martin Villanueva, a pardoned activist, was released on December 9.

Pedro Lumantas, who was convicted and jailed for eight years, was freed under conditional parole on December 13.

His freedom was won by the efforts of his relatives and Karapatan to have him released after serving his minimum sentence.

“However, instead of an unconditional release, Lumantas still has to report to Bohol Provincial Jail every two weeks. He is not allowed to travel far, which is tantamount to saying he is not free,” Palabay said.

Lumantas is but one of 130 ailing activists in detention.

Nineteen NDF consultants and staff were temporarily released on bail in August 2016.

From July to December, at least 21 detained activities, including Lumantas, were released on the basis of their legal defense and other remedies that they availed themselves of, along with their lawyers, families and human-rights workers.

These efforts are independent of the government-NDF peace process and unfulfilled promise of Duterte to release all political prisoners.

Human-rights advocates still demand the immediate and unconditional release of at least 400 detained activists.

“Peace negotiations aren’t betting games where one holds cards for a bluff, just like what is happening right now. We are being held as trump cards for the NDF to lay down its arms. It’s not about who will call the bluff but doing what is just and fulfilling commitments,” the prisoners said in the statement.