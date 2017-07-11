Government owes Busan Rail P200-million receivables

BUSAN Universal Rail Inc., which maintains the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3, has over P200 million worth of receivables from the government, an official said on Tuesday.

Charles A. Mercado, company spokesman, said the government has yet to release P216 million in payment to his group, an amount accumulating from September 2016 to present.

“Most of these issues are not issues of delivery; most are documentary issues. We have delivered and inspected the parts; they are installed and in use already,” Mercado said.

The government has six pending billings amounting to P116 million, and two pending billings worth more than P100 million, he added.

In purchasing parts, the provider is required to provide all necessary documents to be paid by the government.

“We just lack the certificate of origin. Until we give that certain document, even if the part is delivered and already in use, we won’t get paid,” Mercado said.

Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Cesar B. Chavez said the department has decided to withhold payments to Busan as advised by Transportation Undersecretary for Legal Reinier R. Yebra.

“We continue to withhold payments for Busan that are not supported by proper documents,” Chavez said.

He added the lack of pending vouchers for Busan in his office was due to the due diligence being exercised by the finance and engineering divisions of the MRT management.

“As of this date, there is no pending voucher of Busan in my office,” Chavez said.

The government is studying the possibility of terminating its contract with Busan after a series of breakdowns over the past few months.

Chavez clarified, however, the government will not cancel its contract with Busan in a one-sided manner.

“There is no plan to terminate the Busan contract unilaterally. We observe due process. The office of the undersecretary for legal affairs is now in charge of reviewing the contract with Busan,” he said.