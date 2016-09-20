Government opts to keep income-tax holiday

The Duterte administration will pursue the rationalization of fiscal incentives, although the income- tax holiday (ITH)—the most coveted of them all—will not be touched, as requested by local and foreign investors.

This is after the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Finance (DOF) finally agreed that the removal of ITH would be a deal breaker for new investments. “It’s really the ITH that has an impact on revenues, but the DOF has already accepted this; they know that the ITH is a deciding factor of investors for them to come here. So the DOF is okay with the ITH,” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said.

This will be the new thrust of the government in overhauling the administration of tax perks.

“If you look at their [DOF] proposal, the ITH is no longer there,” Lopez pointed out.





He said the DTI is now open to even extending the ITH period, currently at up to eight years.

In the DOF’s tax-reform package presented to the House of Representatives last week, the ITH was, indeed, not listed among the fiscal incentives that will be rationalized.

The rationalization of fiscal incentives was identified as an “offsetting measure” to recoup foregone revenues from the proposal to reduce corporate-income tax.

5% gross tax option

Under the new rationalization measure, the incentives targeted to be changed include the 5-percent gross income earned (GIE) tax rate given by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and other investment promotion agencies (IPAs).

This is being eyed to be replaced by a reduced corporate-income tax of 15 percent.

However, Lopez said this 5 percent on GIE perk may just be capped, as it is one of the “perpetual” fiscal incentives offered by IPAs that are probably adding to the revenue leak.

“We want to make the perpetual incentives to be time-bound,” the DTI chief said, adding that the special 5-percent rate on GIE may be capped at an availment period of 25 years. Lopez maintained that proposals on other incentives aside from the ITH are still under discussion.

Additional perks

To firm up a more attractive fiscal-incentive package, however, there may be additional incentives needed.

Double deductability, the net operating loss carry-over and accelerated depreciation are among these additional perks being looked at.

The DTI secretary said these additional perks may be given to encourage certain activities, like more spending on research and development, or to encourage large companies to buy from small and medium enterprises.

The move to rationalize incentives has been introduced in every Congress for nearly a decade now.

The DTI and the DOF have long debated on ways to balance the DOF’s goal of robust revenue collection through streamlining of fiscal perks and the DTI’s duty to attract more investments through the offering of competitive fiscal-incentive package.

Tax amnesty

MEANWHILE, a general tax-amnesty bill expanding the tax base has been filed in the Senate by Minority Leader Ralph G. Recto aiming to lure untaxed individuals, or those with outstanding liabilities, to settle their tax dues and avoid criminal charges.

Under Senate Bill 920, Recto explains the tax amnesty can be a prelude to the tax-reform plan the Duterte administration is set to pursue, saying the bill “will give taxpayers with arrears an opportunity to come up with a clean slate and begin paying the correct taxes.”

“A tax-forgiveness program would allow many people to surface and put their tax papers in order without fear of prosecution,” he said.

According to Recto, “law-abiding citizens would have stepped forward a long time ago if not for complexity of the current tax system,” citing for instance “small businessmen and self-employed professionals” who, he said, “find the bureaucratic hurdle too high, too often or too costly to comply with.”

Moreover, Recto noted another factor discouraging law-abiding and hardworking taxpayers in arrears is that they are worried their voluntary offer to settle past dues, instead of being met with understanding, “will be reciprocated with severe penalties.”

Recto asserted that the bill’s provision for immunity from civil, criminal and administrative penalties to be granted to erring taxpayers will also “encourage those operating in the underground economy to legitimize their business operations.”

The senator noted that the bill further provides that the tax amnesty will “cover all national internal-revenue taxes for the taxable year 2015 and prior years, with or without tax assessments.”

He, however, clarified the amnesty bill would not cover those with pending cases involving “unexplained or unlawfully acquired wealth,” or under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Persons charged with violating the antimoney-laundering law will also not be allowed to apply for amnesty, the senator said.

Recto added that also on the negative list are “withholding agents with respect to their withholding tax liability, those with pending cases falling under the jurisdiction of the Presidential Commission on Good Government.

New tax-reform package

The House Committee on Ways and Means on Tuesday directed the DOF to submit immediately its tax-reform package to Congress to avoid delay in the approval of a measure lowering personal-income tax (PIT) rates.

Liberal Party Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua of Quirino, the panel chairman, said the DOF should submit its version of the bill reducing individual income-tax rates this week, otherwise, the lower chamber will move forward and concentrate on measures filed by lawmakers.

“Hopefully, they will submit it before our next meeting on Tuesday. We will not wait forever, if they will not pass their draft bill on PIT, we will move forward and create a TWG [technical working group] to consolidate all the proposals filed before the lower chamber,” he said.

According to Cua, the TWG’s consolidated measure will be the lower chamber’s “new platform” if the DOF will not submit its version.

“We will wait for [DOF version] until this week, I want to give the DOF a chance to put their version of the reform but if they don’t submit it on time…we will not wait for them,” he said.

Deputy Speaker and Liberal Party Rep. Romero S. Quimbo of Marikina City said lowering individual income-tax rates is actually long overdue, saying the income-tax should be adjusted considering that the P500,000 amounts to P1.1 million today.

In the current setup, Quimbo said those earning P10,000 or less per month pay 5-percent income tax, while those with yearly earnings of P500,000 and above pay 32-percent income tax.

He said since the government is eyeing a radical overhaul of the income-tax structure, the government will better achieve its aspiration for social justice by giving the low- to middle-income earners a higher income-tax exemption. Quimbo is the author of a measure restructuring individual-income taxes by pushing the tax-exemption level to P300,000, and increasing the highest tax bracket to P10,000,000.

Quimbo, citing data, said the Philippines has 9,495,547 tax filers with annual income of P300,000 and below.

For his part, Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrik Chua, during the same hearing, said the DOF will submit its version of bill lowering PIT rates before the end of September.

According to Chua, the proposals of Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco and Act Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio are in line with the DOF’s proposal based on the revenue lost and design, respectively.

Nineteen bills were filed reducing the income tax imposed on individuals by amending the National Internal Revenue Code.

On the other hand, six bills were filed restructuring the income tax imposed both individuals and corporations.

Earlier, the DOF said the proposal lowering PIT may cause the government to lose revenues totaling as much P179 billion.

Tiangco’s House Bill 411 seeks to exempt from income tax all those earning P360,000 annually, and give the low- and middle-income earners, an adjusted, restructured and revised income-tax bracket that will approximate current consumer prices, which will, to a certain extent, increase their real purchasing power.

The lowering PIT and consumption tax rates are among those of the proposed comprehensive tax-reform packages of the DOF, which include corporate income tax, property tax and capital income tax. The finance department seeks to adjust personal income-tax brackets to correct “income creeping.”

“[The government will] reduce PIT maximum rate to 25 percent over time [from the current 32 percent], except for the highest income earners to maintain progressivity and shift to a modified gross system to simplify PIT system,” the DOF said.

Among the offsetting measures for PIT and consumption tax are the expansion of value-added tax base by limiting exemptions to raw food and other necessities; increase excise tax on all petroleum products and index to inflation; levy a tax on sugary products and index to inflation; relax bank secrecy for fraud cases; and include tax evasion as a predicate crime to money laundering.

With Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz, Butch Fernandez