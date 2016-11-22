Government mulls future of Conditional Cash Transfer Program as poverty lingers

By Rea Cu & Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco

Conclusion

A research, led by Lourdes S. Adriano, a former professor at the University of the Philippines, revealed significant impact on expenses and savings of household-beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

For food items, the 4Ps beneficiaries are consuming more cereals, in general, and more rice, in particular, than nonbeneficiaries, the study revealed. For nonfood items, such as clothing, health, education, utilities, communications and recreational goods, the patterns of spending are shown to be generally higher among 4Ps beneficiaries, compared to nonbeneficiaries, Adriano said in a forum in June.

The research used quantitative and qualitative methodology to determine the nature, form and degree of the economic impact of the 4Ps cash-grant expenditures on the local economy. The study covered the provinces of Masbate, Camarines Norte and Albay.

The overall pattern in terms of savings and other forms of investments shows that 4Ps beneficiaries are saving and investing more than households not participating in program. In terms of key economic decisions made by the household, the results showed that women in 4Ps households are more active in the decision-making on household marketing and budgeting.

“This demonstrates that the program does not only affect the behavior of the households in terms of consumption, but has also enhanced the woman’s role in the decision-making on marketing and budgeting,” Adriano said.

She added that the benefits of the 4Ps are not limited to direct material gains.

The program also influences aspirations, which, in turn, determines the future behavior of the beneficiaries, according to Adriano.

“The study showed that beneficiaries are more optimistic in terms of their children achieving more in life than their parents,” she said. “Further, beneficiaries have higher social aspirations compared to nonbeneficiaries.”

Expansion

UNDER the Aquino administration, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) further expanded the 4Ps to cover more poor households to include children up to 18 years of age or until they finish senior high school.

“This move ensures that student-beneficiaries will be able to graduate under K to 12, and also encourages students, especially those who need to support their families, to prioritize school over work,” Celia M. Reyes and Aubrey D. Tabuga of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (Pids) said.

Reyes and Tabuga explained in their paper that the 4Ps also made the outcomes of other programs of the DSWD better.

One such program includes the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which serves as the graduation program of the 4Ps beneficiaries, in two tracks: microfinancing for small businesses and assistance to find jobs. Also, the 4Ps was linked to a multi-agency effort that provides health and nutrition interventions for infants and their mothers. One program explained that it provided beneficiary-families immunization and nutritional supplementation for infants, as well as livelihood opportunities for their mothers.

International levels

According to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the 4Ps is now on a par with its international counterparts eight years after its launch.

“But while it proved to be a successful initiative in linking together the government’s basic education, poverty reduction and universal health-care programs, one challenge to sustaining the gains lies in the integration of other areas of social protection into a single, converging blueprint,” the DBM said.

Reyes and Tabuga wrote in their discussion paper that the goal of the government’s 4Ps program is the overall improvement in educational attainment of those who are included in the program, with the hope of decreasing dropout rates in schools.

“In the long run, the goal of the 4Ps is to achieve improvements in human capital,” the authors wrote. “The 4Ps is seen to have great potential in increasing educational attainment and improving nutrition and health outcomes based on the experience of other countries who have implemented the CCT.”

One of the problems in the educational system that the 4Ps is expected to resolve is increasing dropout rates, Reyes and Tabuga said. The authors said the CCT programs in other countries have been successful in achieving higher enrollment rate.

Rice value chain

ACCORDING to Adriano, the 4Ps cash grants, along with the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) of the local government units (LGUs), create a multiplier effect in the local economy of Bicol estimated to be 7.87 and 3.49 for the first and second income deciles, respectively. Also, it was found out the 4Ps cash grants for Bicolanos can potentially generate an additional P18-billion to 40-billion revenue for the local economy.

There is a significant increase in the number of registered agricultural-related businesses in the three locales of the study. Total capitalization of all registered agriculture businesses increased from about P1.65 million in 2005 to about P13.27 million. Total sales also rose from a measly amount of P3.645 million in 2005 to P119.23 million in 2015.

The rice consumption behavior of 4Ps beneficiaries who are not rice farmers has changed in terms of quality as manifested by the shift from National Food Authority (NFA) rice to commercial rice. According to the respondents, the cash grants, along with the relatively lower prices of commercial rice, enabled them to afford better-quality commercial rice, Adriano said citing the research results.

There are also changes in behavior and action of 4Ps beneficiaries toward other rice stakeholders, she said.

“They increased their access to credit from rice retail stores because of the predictable streams of income coming from the 4Ps cash grants,” she said. “Beneficiaries have forged a stronger relationship with retail stores through a ‘suki relationship’ over time.”

According to Adriano, rice value chain (RVC) players confirmed slight increase in their incomes when 4Ps beneficiaries became group buyers. In turn, rice retailers and wholesalers have extended credit and other special arrangements to 4Ps rice consumers to encourage them to buy.

Flea market

IT is now a common sight to see the operations of a flea market near the site where the 4Ps cash payouts are being made.

The case study shows that the operations of the flea market is a manifestation that the extra income received from the program can perk up local economic activities since most products being sold in the flea market come from the locality or neighboring areas, according to Adriano. Even merchants not participating in the flea market, such as pharmacy store, minigrocery and school-supplies shops, gained from the expenditures of 4Ps beneficiaries.

The municipality derived extra revenues from flea-market traders by imposing market rental fees collected by a designated market collector. The positive contribution of these extra revenues generated is highly visible in Libon, where the successful operation of the Libon Town Center is partly supported by the fees generated from the market rentals where various merchants sell their wares, particularly during payout days.

On the other hand, Fermin Adriano, member of the research team, said 4Ps should be combined with other economic enhancing efforts to achieve optimal impact.

Additional investments

THE DSWD has reported that the agency conducts regular spot checks nationwide with different partner-agencies and organizations that help improve the implementation of the CCT Program.

As of May 27, 2015, the DSWD said the CCT has expanded to include 41,519 barangays in 144 cities, 1,483 municipalities and 80 provinces. That time, household-beneficiaries has reached 4.4 million nationwide.

According to Reyes and Tabuga, additional investments are needed to increase the access of poor families to primary and secondary education, so that they can take advantage of employment opportunities in the future by the government.

“It is recommended that the 4Ps be redesigned, so that it can increase the skills of the poor, which will enable them to find more jobs with higher wages,” the study stated.

As a recommendation, the PIDS research paper explained that the DSWD should deepen the assistance that form the 4Ps rather than expand its coverage, improve its targeting system that will help reduce leakages; review the target number of eligible beneficiaries, updates on estimates that are used as a basis for selecting beneficiaries should be updated every three years, utilize data from a monitoring system rather than conduct a special survey to identify eligible beneficiaries, and targeting the chronic poor was explained to provide better focus to the program.

“The chronic poor, generally, are not able to move out of poverty because they have low levels of education that constrains opportunities for productive employment,” Reyes and Tabuga said. “The chronic poor would need more long-term assistance to allow them to move out of poverty.”

The authors added that programs like the 4Ps would be better suited to the chronic poor. “Targeting the chronic poor would direct the program to those who need the assistance most,” the study added. “Moreover, this reduction in the coverage, from all poor to just the chronic poor, would give the fiscal space needed to extend the program coverage to enable the children to finish high school.”