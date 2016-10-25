Government finalizing bid terms for P30-billion LRT train cars

The failed auction for the P30-billion train car-supply deal will be revived sometime this month, a ranking official of the transportation department said, pending the approval of the final terms by the Japanese creditor.

Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Noel Eli B. Kintanar said the government will pursue the purchase of 120 train cars for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 from a Japanese supplier, pursuant to the previous administration’s agreement with Tokyo.

“We are back on track and we are working with the Japanese government to accelerate the finalization of the terms,” he said in an interview.

The bidding should be launched “within the month,” pending the approval of the terms of procurement by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).





“We still need Jica’s concurrence for the final terms,” Kintanar said. “We are planning to launch the bidding within the month.”

To recall, the bidding for the supply of 120 light-rail vehicles (LRVs) for the oldest overhead railway line in Asia was declared as a failure earlier this year.

Under the loan signed with the Jica, only Japanese companies are allowed to submit bids for the multibillion-peso contract.

Marubeni Corp. and Sumitomo Corp. initially expressed interest to participate in the auction for the procurement of the new LRT train cars.

When procured, these 120 LRVs will be configured in 30 four-car train sets, to allow the rail line to accommodate up to about 750,000 passengers daily.

The winning bidder will cover the technical design of the coaches, procurement of materials required for manufacturing the LRVs and ensure compliance with technical specifications through testing.

The winning bidder will be required to submit a project management plan, design and development plan, as well as an inspection, testing and commissioning plan, in order for implementation to run smoothly.

The supplier will have three years to complete the delivery of the new train cars.

These new train cars are needed to complement the construction of the new train stations in Cavite.

Targeted for completion in about four years after the delivery of right-of-way, the 11.7-kilometer Cavite Extension will connect into the existing system immediately south of the Baclaran Station and run in a generally southerly direction to Niyog, Cavite.

It will consist of elevated guideways throughout the majority of the alignment, except for the guideway section at Zapote, which will be located at grade.

Eight new stations will be provided with three intermodal facilities across Pasay City, Parañaque City, Las Piñas City and Cavite. The new stations are Aseana, MIA, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos, Las Piñas, Zapote and Niyog. The intermodal facilities, shall be at Dr. Santos, Zapote and Niyog.

The new stations will be accessible to and from nearby community facilities, such as shops, schools, stadium, park, etc., and be located to suit passenger flow routes from residential areas. Pedestrian access to all new stations will be direct, safe and easy. Details, such as lighting to distinguish access points, pedestrian cross striping and curb cuts for handicapped access, will be provided. Light Rail Manila Corp. holds the concession for the operations, maintenance and the extension of the train line. It signed the agreement with the government in October 2014. The company will operate and maintain the oldest train system in the Philippines for 32 years.