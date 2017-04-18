Government eyes rollout of more ‘flagship’ infrastructure projects

The government intends to undertake more flagship projects despite the uncertainties surrounding the time that would be needed to draft, evaluate and approve the projects, according to officials of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

After a joint Infrastructure and Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) meeting late on Monday, the government decided to undertake as much as 75 flagship projects under the current administration.

Initially, the government wanted to just undertake 55 flagship projects, but it has recently become open to increasing this to 75. These are envisioned as “catalytic projects” that would help usher in the “golden age of infrastructure” in the country.

“We have already streamlined the ICC process, and also even the Neda Board composition is smaller, so that it’s easier to convene,” Neda Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said. Pernia earlier said the flagship projects aim to create more jobs and stimulate growth.

Neda Undersecretary for Investment Programming Rolando G. Tungpalan told the BusinessMirror that speed, more than the funds, is the more pressing concern when it comes to flagship projects.

Undertaking feasibility studies takes anywhere from three to 12 months, depending on whether previous work on the project has been done.

The ICC project-approval period adds another six weeks to this process, while postapproval time needed to undertake contracts and bidding will take time to complete. Only after projects are bidded out and contracts are awarded will the projects start contributing to the economy.

Getting loan approval from development partners will also take time. This will matter, considering the bulk of the 75 flagship projects will be funded through official development assistance.

Based on documents obtained by the BusinessMirror, of the 75 projects, around 13, worth P340.68 billion, have been approved by the Neda Board, the highest policy-making body chaired by the President.

The Neda said the increase in the government’s infrastructure spending will create an additional 1.6 million jobs annually between 2017 and 2022.

“[This is based on the assumption that] public infrastructure-spending baseline of 5.1 percent of GDP this year [and] gradual increase of public infrastructure spending to 7.4 percent of GDP by 2022,” Pernia said.

The Neda estimated that the government’s public infrastructure spending will create 106,824 jobs in 2017; some 823,696 jobs in 2018; around 1.12 million in 2019; 1.23 million in 2020; 1.399 million in 2021; and 1.705 million in 2022.

Data showed that additional GVA will be 0.3 percent in 2017; around 2.6 percent in 2018; some 3.5 percent in 2019; 3.9 percent in 2020; 4.4 percent in 2021; and 5.4 percent in 2022.

These estimates have also taken into consideration the national government’s plan to spend P3.608 billion for the ongoing and new infrastructure projects between 2018 and 2020 under the Three-year Rolling Infrastructure Program. Pernia said the government will spend P1.134 billion in 2018; another P1.183 billion in 2019; and another P1.292 billion in 2020.