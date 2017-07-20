Government employs ‘whole systems approach’ to fight terrorism, poverty in Mindanao

Malacañang on Thursday said the Duterte administration is employing a “whole systems approach” to defeat terrorism and eradicate poverty in Mindanao.

In a news briefing, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella said the government recognizes the need to combat terrorism, especially at a time when Islamic State (IS) threat is high across countries.

“We’ve been fighting terrorism in the Philippines for many years, and a month and a half into his presidency, the President had already warned the military of what he termed IS disease,” Abella said.

“We recognize that poverty in Mindanao and the sense of hopelessness it brings help spawn terrorism. It is for this reason that, while we are fighting terrorism, we are also fighting poverty,” Abella added.

Abella was responding to a report by the US State Department, naming the Philippines as one of the five countries with the most number of terror attacks in 2016. The report said “the emergence of IS-affiliated extremist groups, persistent kidnappings of the Abu Sayyaf Group [ASG], attacks on government forces and bombings” all pointed to terrorism as a “serious problem” in the Philippines.

“Members of numerous groups, including parts of the ASG; the Dawlah Islamiyah Lanao, [locally] referred to as the Maute Group; and Ansar-al Khalifah Philippines, have pledged allegiance to IS,” the report read.

The report added the IS in Iraq and Syria has called on its supporters in Southeast Asia to join these groups and attack targets in the Philippines. The report tagged Isnilon Hapilon as the leader of IS efforts in Southeast Asia purportedly attempting to establish a caliphate in the region.

The ASG, beheading two Canadian hostages in April this year and in June 2016, were cited as notable terror attacks. The bombing of the Davao City night market in September, which killed 15 people and injured more than 40 people, was also mentioned as an alarming incident of terrorism.

In a bid to end terrorism in Mindanao, Abella said the government is “confronting it, engaging the situation with a whole systems approach”.

“As they say, we can sign a hundred [of] peace agreements, but if those on the ground do not immediately feel the dividends of peace, those agreements will not be sustainable,” the President’s spokesman added.

Mindanao is currently under martial law pursuant to President Duterte’s Proclamation 216, declared on May 23 when Maute Group fighters laid siege on Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. Duterte will be seeking Congress’s approval on Saturday to extend military rule in Mindanao until the end of the year.

Government troops are still in the process of clearing Marawi City of Islamist militants. The two-month fighting in the municipality has left 565 dead and more than 300,000 displaced.