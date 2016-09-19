‘Government could be third telco player if Duterte wants it’

While he is open to the prospect of launching a government-owned telecommunications company to further challenge existing players and relieve Filipinos of their Internet and telecommunications-service woes, Information Secretary Rodolfo A. Salalima said the odds of the state investing billions of pesos in such a venture is not in his favor.

But the decision, he said, still rests on President Duterte, who vowed on numerous instances—like his first State of the Nation Address—to improve the Internet service in the country.

The worry of Salalima, who previously worked as an executive at Globe Telecom Inc., is that the government building a massive network of infrastructure with the sole purpose of providing telecommunications services might lead to one thing—losses.

“There are obstacles to being a third player. If you want to be a third player, you have to be viable. If we cannot be viable, forget being a third player, such will lead to a money-down-the-drain scenario or a white elephant,” he told the BusinessMirror in an interview.





The main obstacle to this prospect, he said, is money.

“We need money for constant spending for infrastructure. We need money to train people. We need money to give reasonable salaries to these people,” Salalima said.

Experts peg that launching a third-core player in the Philippines will require an initial investment of P30 billion. And given the trend in the industry, wherein a technology becomes outdated in a matter of months, interested parties will have to spend almost the same amount every year to keep pace with such progression.

“So my question now is this: Do we have the money to finance all these? Money is our problem,”

Salalima said.

Still, he added, there is room for another player in the market, although the third player will have to come from the private sector.

“The trend in most country was privatization when it comes to public services, like telecommunications,” he said.

But should the leadership of President Duterte decide on competing in the telco market as a core player, Salalima said he could only agree.

“It is up for the leadership to decide whether we want to be a third player,” the official pointed out.

San Miguel Corp. initially wanted to enter the market as a third telco provider, with a promise to deliver better Internet services than its competitors at a fraction of the cost.

But the planned launch of the third player was suddenly put to a halt when it decided to sell its telco assets to PLDT Inc. and Globe for roughly P70 billion.

The transaction paved the way for the two players to gain access to the coveted 700-megahertz band and a swathe of other frequencies, which they plan to fully utilize in three year’s time.