GMA profits rose 72% to P3.64 billion last year

GMA Network Inc. saw profits widening by almost three quarters in 2016 due to a boost in revenues from election-related spending, the chief executive of the company said on Tuesday.

Felipe L. Gozon, who also chairs the television giant, said his company registered a 72-percent increase in profits last year, calling it an “unprecedented” outcome for the company.

Based on computations made. the net income of the company settled at P3.64 billion in 2016. Data from the local bourse showed the network booked P2.12 billion in profits the

year prior.

“Even without political advertisements this year, we are expecting GMA’s financial performance to be even better than last year,” Gozon said.

He did not elaborate. The network has yet to publicly release its financial statement for 2016.

Meanwhile, the company’s board of directors approved the declaration of cash dividends amounting to P3.548 billion, or 73 centavos per share.

The payout has been scheduled for May 15 for stockholders on record as of April 20.

“Since our initial public offer launch in 2007, we have been paying out cash dividends equivalent to almost 100 percent of our net income every year,” Gozon

said.