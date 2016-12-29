GMA Network set to invest initial P416 million to install digital terrestrial TV

BROADCAST giant GMA Network Inc. just waited for Filipino homes to be digitally ready before it started investing in transmitter facilities for its digital terrestrial television (DTT) program, executives of the listed television company said on Tuesday.

Felipe L. Gozon, who chairs the network, said his group is spending an initial P416 million to roll out three high-powered transmitters and their related antenna and connectivity requirements, as well as a fully mirrored, head-end system, a master facility for grouping and digitally encoding programs.

The network will adopt the Integrated Service Digital Broadcasting-Terrestrial (ISDB-T) standard of Japan in compliance with the rules and regulations of the National Telecommunications Commission. The first part of the rollout will be in Mega Manila, the television network’s bailiwick.

“Considering the increasing number of ISDB-T ready homes in the country, we are now prepared to exit the test phase and begin with the first part of our DTT rollout in Mega Manila. We are replicating the same level of superiority and consistency that we have exhibited in our analog signal as we shift to digital,” he said.

GMA President and COO Gilberto R. Duavit Jr. said the company has long been ready for the rollout. Although he did not provide a timeline for the program, he said the new technology will be available soon.

“All technical back-end requirements related to the roll-out have long been ready, including the media-asset management and broadcast automation systems. It will not be long before our DTT product is introduced to the market,” he said.

The company has unveiled a prototype of the network’s digital television product, which can function as both a receiver for digital television and a digital media set-top box. The device can enable digital-broadcast services on analog TV, while transforming the unit into a smart TV capable of playing on-demand content and running different applications. The Intellectual Property Office has issued a Certificate of Registration for the Utility Model application of the device.

The Philippines is set to fully adapt the Japanese standard for digital television by 2020.