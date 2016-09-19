GMA leads push for DHUD creation as homeless Pinoys remain at 25 million

Lawmakers are pushing for measures creating the Department of Housing and Urban Development (DHUD), as the country’s housing backlog remain at 5.5 million, or equivalent to 25 million homeless Filipinos.

Lakas Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo of Pampanga, Party-list Rep. Michael Romero of 1-Pacman, Liberal Party Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte of Quezon City and Liberal Party Rep. Ruffy Biazon of Muntinlupa urged President Duterte and 17th Congress to prioritize the bills creating DHUD to address the increasing housing backlog and informal-settler families.

According to Romero, the rising housing backlog has made it imperative for the government to consolidate the functions of key housing agencies to address the burgeoning problem.

Romero filed House Bill 3639, or the Department of Housing and Urban Development Act of 2016, that will unify the functions of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) with the planning and regulatory functions of the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB).





Under the bill, key shelter agencies, such as the National Housing Authority, Home Guaranty Corp., National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., Home Development and Mutual Fund and the Social Housing Finance Corp., will be attached to the proposed department.

A 10-month housing summit conducted during the 16th Congress, participating government agencies, non-governmental organizations and the private sector underscored the urgency of creating the DHUD.

The bill said that, with the consolidation of the the various functions of housing agencies, the DHUD is expected to effectively execute policies that would best address the 5.5 million housing backlog, including an estimated 590,000 squatter families.

Romero said there are “inherent institutional weaknesses” under the current setup that allows the HLURB, HUDCC and other housing agencies to operate independently.

The HUDCC sets the policy direction for the state housing program, but its limited resources and authority as a mere coordinating body prevents it from implementing an overall urban development and housing strategy.

On the other hand, the HLURB, despite being an attached HUDCC body, has regulatory functions that possess weaknesses. It also lacks enough authority to effectively resolve housing and urban-development controversies.

“The creation of the Department of Housing and Urban Development to be the sole planning and policy-making, regulatory, program coordination, and performance-monitoring entity for housing and urban development will address the absence of an adequate and coherent institutional setup that formulates and implements a comprehensive, integrated, inclusive and sustainable management of the housing and urban-development sector,” the bill said.

The measure added the department shall be composed of the office of the secretary, and the offices of the undersecretaries and their respective staff.

It also said the secretary shall have the power to establish advisory councils consisting of the secretaries and other heads from national government agencies, representatives from the private sector, urban-poor communities, academe, and other marginalized groups, to provide a forum for stakeholder participation and dialogue on key housing and urban-development policies, issues and concerns.

The measure also said the HLURB is reconstituted and shall be known as the Adjudication Commission for Housing, Land Use and Urban Development, which shall be attached with the department for policy, plan and program coordination only.

It added the amount needed for the initial implementation of this act shall be charged against the current year’s appropriations of HUDCC and HLURB. The proposed department will be tasked to formulate a national and urban development and housing policy and strategy, and exercise the lead role in supervising and integrating all government activities relative to housing and urban development.

The DHUD will formulate an effective and efficient finance policies and programs to promote self-sustaining, private sector-led housing finance system and manage the development of proclaimed housing sites.

Zoning and land-use control standards will be promulgated by the DHUD as it monitors local government compliance to housing and urban-development laws and standards.

It shall be the lead agency in the disposition of government lands intended for housing and will have the authority to declare urban development/renewal sites.

“The DHUD will also put in effect a single regulatory system that shall govern all activities relative to the planning, production, marketing and management of housing and urban developments,” Romero said.

The proposed agency is authorized to take over unfinished, incomplete and abandoned real-estate development.

Meanwhile, Belmonte said his House Bill 499 will be a step towards providing decent and affordable housing to every Filipino family the soonest possible time.

In her HB 1518, Arroyo said the creation of the department endeavors to consolidate, rationalize and coordinate the functions and powers of the key shelter agencies.

Biazon, on the other hand, said he filed HB 1721 to address the worsening problem of urban blight and homelessness in the country.