Globe partners with three firms to assist enterprise customers simplify operations

GLOBE Telecom Inc. has partnered with logistics company Xend, design and set-up services provider Ropo and digital advertising firm AdSpark to help its enterprise customers to simplify their operations.

By the fourth quarter, Globe myBusiness will start offering new add-ons for its Shopify customers through partnerships, giving enterprises opportunity to expand their businesses without the hassle.

With the said partnerships, existing Shopify sellers no longer need to look for external agencies for services such as the aforementioned add-ons.

Shopify is a global e-commerce platform, partnered with Globe myBusiness to help SMEs tap the e-commerce industry. It recently launched the smallest store project with other business partners’ stalls in all Globe Gen3 stores and its surrounding locations.



