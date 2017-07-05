Globe blames residents for poor mobile services in posh Dasmariñas Village

FIVE of 10 households in Dasmariñas Village in Makati City do not have decent

mobile signal due to the residents’ opposition to Globe Telecom Inc.’s Outdoor Distributed Antenna System (Odas) network, according to the Ayala-led company.

Based on Globe’s data, 56 percent of households in the posh village are without a good

mobile coverage, hence they find it hard to avail themselves of the telco’s services.

The installation of the Odas in the village was Globe’s supposed solution to the poor telecommunication signal reported by some members of the community.

Odas is provided by Globe as an alternative to towering cell sites. It aims to provide stronger mobile-phone signals by bringing radio signal closer to end-users.

Recently, Globe has filed a civil lawsuit worth P5 million against Betty Aw, a resident of Dasmariñas Village, who has been vocal about rejecting the system. Globe claims that Aw’s opposition is a violation of human rights, citing the United Nations’s declaration on the Internet.

“These people who oppose Odas in Dasmariñas should be considerate of other residents’ need for connectivity and reliable mobile services within their villages and allow telecommunication operators like Globe to improve mobile services with the installation of additional equipment and infrastructure, such as Odas, cell sites and fiber optic cables,” the company said.