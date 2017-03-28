Global Gateway Clark answer to Metro Manila’s congestion

CLARK FREEPORT—A modern city now on the rise here is touted to be the country’s next world-class economic hub outside Metro Manila.

Michael Russell, president of Global Gateway Development Corp. (GGDC), said the ultra-modern city is the solution to some of Metro Manila’s economic problems, like overpopulation, traffic and airport congestion.

During the Balitaan media forum organized by the Capampangan in Media Inc. (Cami) in cooperation with the Clark Development Corp. (CDC) and the Social Security System (SSS) at the Bale Balita (House of News) here on Friday, Russell said the 177-hectare business center called the Global Gateway Logistics City (GGLC) is now the top-priority location for some of the biggest local and international companies scrambling for prime spots in a fully master-planned property at par with Metro Manila’s Bonifacio Global City.

Russell said GGLC is completely livable, disaster-ready and designed to accommodate multinational corporations, like airline companies, business-process outsourcing (BPO) firms, health-care industries and transportation facilities essential to a modern day city.

Advertisement

One of the earliest locators in GGLC is the Medical City Clark Hospital, bringing the best of the country’s health-care services to the Central Luzon region.

Nearby is the new 3-hectare campus of the University of the Philippines-Clark which will accommodate more scholars.

This free port, which boasts of world-class infrastructure, such as an international airport, is just an hours drive from Metro Manila through the North Luzon Expressway.

Philippine Airlines , the country’s flag carrier, has started to expand its operation at the Clark International Airport flying passengers to more local and international destinations.

PAL’s senior vice president for operations Ismael Gozon said Clark is very promising to the aviation industry. Other carriers such as Cebu Pacific and Philippines Air Asia are also launching new flights from the CIA.

Airport authorities said with less traffic, comfort and better flying experience, passengers from Northern and Central Luzon including Metro Manila will now have a better alternative.

An estimated 24 million Filipinos from Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan and other neighboring cities and provinces stand to benefit from the CIA’s additional flights.

Direct flights to Cebu, Davao, Caticlan, Kalibo, Puerto Princesa and Busuanga in Palawan and some Southeast Asian destinations are already in place including flights to Dubai, UAE and Doha, Qatar.

GGLC sits at the crossroads of North Luzon Expressway and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and is only 40 minutes away from the newly expanded Subic Bay deep-water port and is directly adjacent to the CIA.

Once completed, GGLC will be divided into four zones: Aeropark, Business Park, Town Center and Logistics Park.

Russell said the Logistic Park is master planned to house several warehousing and distribution facilities. Businesses doing light manufacturing, according to Russell, can also operate out of this zone with ease.

The Business Park is where prime space will be located along with complimentary retail pocket parks and residential space supporting a “true live, work and play environment.”

The Aeropark will be home to research and development, modeling and simulation as well as IT center, BPO campuses and educational facilities while the Town Center will host several retail establishments.

Russell said the future of the Philippine economy is just outside Metro Manila where space and the people are available to lead the next wave of growth.

“In the next few years, international businesses and workers will be catering to even larger markets and will require proportionally larger, more efficient and better connected environments to keep up with the country’s growing economy,” Russell said.