GERI to spend P5 billion for 640-hectare Antipolo project

Megaworld Corp. on Monday said its unit, Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI), is spending some P5 billion for the redevelopment of an expansive 640 hectares of land on Marcos Highway in Antipolo, with some of the areas overlooking Metro Manila’s skyline.

The property has its own 36-hole golf course and country club, which will occupy around 20 percent of the entire development. It is also known for its rolling terrains on the foot of the scenic Sierra Madre mountain range.

“This new community will allow Megaworld to further expand its presence in the popular area of Antipolo, which is very accessible to the major cities in Metro Manila. We capitalize on the scenic views and fresh air in this location, which can be the development’s key strengths,” GERI President Monica Salomon said. The company is spending P5 billion to develop Eastland Heights in the next five to seven years. Aside from the golf course, the community will have residential, commercial and retail, and institutional components, such as a school.

“More than a hundred hectares will be allocated for residential villages. But in the next few years, we will be adding some commercial and retail components to make this community more exciting,” Salomon said.

Eastland Heights will now be part of the growing roster of developments that Megaworld and its subsidiary brands—GERI, Suntrust Properties Inc. and Empire East Holdings—have built and are continuously developing across the country.

Megaworld is also a major developer of office, residential and commercial buildings in Makati, particularly in the central business district. “Developments that only have residential, commercial and leisure components will form part of our ‘integrated lifestyle communities’. Those that offer the complete ‘live-work-play’ components will be under our integrated urban township developments,” Senior Vice President Jericho Go said.

“Our development mix will become more diverse to cater to every need and demand of a particular locality,” Go added.