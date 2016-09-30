Genting HK announces river conveyance of Genting Dream

HONG KONG/Papenburg, Germany—Genting Hong Kong, a leading global leisure, entertainment and hospitality company, announced the official river conveyance of Genting Dream, the newest ship for the Dream Cruises line, that began on Sunday, September 18 in Papenburg, Germany.

The river conveyance marks the official start of Genting Dream’s journey from her birthplace at the Meyer Werft shipyard to her first home in Guangzhou, China, where she will begin service on November 13, 2016.

From the covered shipyard of Meyer Werft where the first steel cuts were made to begin construction of Genting Dream in February 2015, the ship will travel the river Ems en route to its first destination in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, to undergo initial testing and then further to Bremerhaven, Germany, for additional sea trials. After Genting Dream’s official handover ceremony from Meyer Werft to Dream Cruises scheduled for October 12, the ship will begin her epic ocean voyage that will take her from Germany to Gibraltar, through the Mediterranean Sea and the Suez Canal, across the Indian Ocean with visits to India, Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong, before ending at her new homeport in Guangzhou, China, on November 13.

Upon completion, Genting Dream will be able to accommodate 3,400 guests in 1,674 staterooms—attended to by 2,000 crew members, the leading crew to guest ratio in cruising in Asia. For the ultimate in luxury, ‘Dream Mansion’ will offer a “ship-within-a-ship” experience with two floors of lavish suites featuring European-style butler service and exclusive privileges.





Guests will also enjoy discovering an eclectic array of over 35 restaurant and bar concepts where they can indulge in the very best of Chinese regional, Asian and international cuisine, with an emphasis on quality and authenticity.

Entertainment options on board Genting Dream will feature “China’s Got Talent” – The Dream Experience, a 45-minute theatrical representation of the worldwide hit TV series and also legendary Singaporean nightspot Zouk which is bringing its unforgettable parties to the sea for the first time.