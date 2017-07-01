Generation Z Dating

I’M Marty and I am from the Generation Z. Generation Z is composed of people who came after the millennials and were born mid-1990’s to early 2000’s. People born in this time frame tend to be glued to, wired to and, like me, depend on technology, to have a healthy state of being.

We’re also “different” when it comes to dating.

The Generation Z’ers would rather text the person they’re attracted to and hope they’d reply back. Once they get a reply, they would take a screenshot and ask for help from their friends. He would then get an endless slew of ideas on how to proceed.

This is how people in today’s time court someone they’re attracted to. It’s a balance between technology, peer support and, of course, actual face-to-face interaction.

I know this from firsthand experience.

Types

THERE are several types of Generation Z couples you’ll most likely stumble across.

The first one are the “Friends with Benefits”. These couples aren’t looking for true love, romance or anything long term. Instead, they’re the type of people who would rather “Netflix and Chill” and do obscene things together without much feelings shared. These couples are usually just there for pleasure.

The second type of couples is composed of the serious ones. These couples are rather rare these days because most teenagers are just looking for love quickly and would end up losing their virginity at a young age—I’d say 12 to 15. I’ve seen some serious couples who have been together for awhile now. They would make you believe that chivalry still exists these days. “Props” to these guys for making it through. The last type is composed of couples who escalate too quickly.

They are officially a couple before they even get enough real face-time. They barely really know each other. These are couples who would date each other only through text, phone calls and social media instead of interacting in person.

It isn’t that they don’t want to be together, but they’re just shy when around each other. The girl fawns over her phone for a reply, while the guy might miss out on a game just because his phone is low on juice and he can’t be out of earshot from it, even for a second, because he is also waiting for a reply.

Attitudes

MY say on these relationships are that people should fix their attitude before thinking about being in a commitment with someone who might actually be serious.

I, for one, don’t think being in a relationship is bad because it can be an asset to a couple. You can motivate each other to do good.

Unless you’re the kind of couple who are just flirting with each other, I can say being in a commitment with someone is fine. As long as they don’t drag you down from your studies, your family or yourself, then great.

Couples should take note from people who have had past experiences and who are going long term. Friends with Benefits couples should learn from the tragedies of people getting pregnant and know that whatever they do is on their own and their families’ shoulders, too.

Nevertheless, my suggestions are to choose the right person and do the right thing. And all will go well. These are the two cents of wisdom from Generation Z.

****

Martin Yalung, a goalkeeper for a high-school varsity football team, dreams of being a poet.