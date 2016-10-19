GDP growth likely slowed to 6.5 percent in third quarter

The country’s economic growth probably eased to 6.5 percent in the third quarter of the year despite the improvement in employment data, according to a local think tank.

In its Market Call report, the First Metro Investment Corp.-University of Asia and the Pacific (FMIC-UA&P) Capital Market Research said “erratic movements” in overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) remittances and weak exports pulled down the country’s GDP growth in the July-to-September period.

GDP growth in the second quarter of the year reached 7 percent due largely to election spending.

“Employment numbers in July and continued high growth in Durable Goods imports provide much confidence for a strong performance in [the third quarter]. However, the erratic movements in OFW remittances and continued weakness in exports may pull growth closer to 6.5 percent,” FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said.





The think tank said the peso equivalent of the remittances sent by Filipinos abroad posted a 4-percent decline in the third quarter. This, FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said, points to the decline in the amount of dollars sent by OFWs.

The slowdown in remittances may be due to the preference of employers in the Middle East for younger workers. This may impact on the older OFWs in the region.

It can be noted that the largest concentration of OFWs is in the Middle East. This means most of the remittances received by families come from this region.

“The holiday season and the continued depreciation of the peso will likely boost the dollar and peso values of cash remittances in late Q3 [third quarter] and in Q4 [fourth quarter],” the think tank said.

Apart from OFW remittances, the report noted that the lackluster performance of the export sector may have continued in the third quarter.

While the think tank said exports may recover, the recovery will be slow. FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research, however, said exports may post a positive growth in the third quarter.

The growth of the country’s exports will depend on the growth of the United States economy, as well as the depreciation of the peso against the dollar.

FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said the growth of the economy in the first semester created 1.8 million jobs as of July.

The think tank said this augurs well for consumption growth in the second semester, given that the country’s unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent in July, the lowest since 2005.

Around 61.5 percent of workers received wages and salaries, while 31.2 percent owned a business.

“This represents a 154-percent increase from the year-ago net new jobs of 0.74 million, and hugely surpassed the 1 million job target of the past two administrations. On a monthly basis, this is quite close to the number of jobs being created recently by the US economy, which is more than 15 times larger than the Philippine economy,” the think tank said.

In the Labor Force Survey (LFS) for July, the employment rate rose to 94.6 percent to reach 41 million employed Filipinos nationwide.

The services sector remained the top employment contributor with a share of 55.3 percent of the total employed. The industry sector accounted for 17.8 percent of the total employed in July, driven largely by strong growth in manufacturing and construction.