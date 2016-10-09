Gaining a new Filipino identity?

THE recent and ongoing controversy about President Duterte’s statements of anger and rejection toward the world community, in general, and the United States, in particular, has also created healthy discussions.

There are those who are absolutely convinced that the Philippines’s vital interests cannot be served without a very close relationship with the US. They correctly point out the amount of economic, military and humanitarian assistance the Philippines receives from the US, the United Nations and other

Western nations.

Additionally, the argument is put forward that no nation can successfully poke a finger in the eye of the international community without serious negative consequences. This is the age not only of economic globalization, but also of alliances that are necessary to survive and thrive in a changing and habitually dangerous environment.

Filipinos are typically loyal and steadfast to their provincial roots. A person’s province may hold the family heritage but goes even deeper. Many nations have the same situation, as regions are separated by language, as well as social behavior, customs and even cuisine. But the situation may be aggravated here in the Philippines for having had not just one but two colonial masters.





Intellectually, we probably should use all the numbers to decide whether the Philippines should seek alliances other than the US, which countries those associations should be with, and how far we might move from the US. But this has gone beyond the brain and has moved to the heart, and that is a good development.

There has been a problem identifying with “the Philippines”. We shout “Pacquiao, Pacquiao” at the championship fight, while the opponent’s supporters are yelling “Mexico, Mexico”. About the only time we do call out “Philippines” is at the beauty pageant. That may be because the contestants look almost all the same, following the international standards of beauty with varying shades of brown.

In our opinion, President Duterte has tapped into the national identity in a way that has been lacking in the past. This is not some sort of superficial and arrogant nationalism. This is about pride of nation and feeling part of the nation.

We experienced and saw the reaction of Filipinos to the movie Heneral Luna last year. This year we cheered at Jaclyn Jose winning best actress—the first Filipino—at the Cannes Film Festival. Filipinos were proud—and angry—when the arbitration decision against China came out, knowing that we were right on an international stage. No longer did size, economics, or history matter or keep the Philippines rightful claims from being recognized by the world.

Moving beyond simplistic politics—at least for the vast majority—President Duterte’s “I am a Filipino and I love my country” has touched Filipinos in a way that has not been done in recent memory. If we are going to succeed as a nation, we must first be a nation in heart and not just on paper.