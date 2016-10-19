From print to digital

HEALTHCARE organizations commonly face challenges with administration of information via physical records and documents management, leading to counterproductive results such as excessive manpower resources and longer response time.

In the Philippines, there is an increasing number of health institutions integrating digital systems into their document management processes to uphold best quality health service and maintain their competitiveness in the industry.

Davao Doctors Hospital (DDH) continues to be at the forefront of offering quality health services to patients in the city that promise the highest level of quality and efficiency. DDH, celebrating its 47th anniversary this year, has been catering to mostly locals of Davao City and other neighboring areas with state-of-the-art diagnostic, therapeutic and intensive care facilities.

With its vision of becoming "The Unparalleled Health Institution Beyond Borders," the hospital found it most appropriate to partner with Canon Business Imaging Solutions in working towards the full digitization of its operation beginning with the implementation of a "paperless" records and documentation management. Such is to address the institutions' need for a more efficient system of managing its rapidly growing patient archive.





The partnership serves as the stepping stone to the creation of a “doctors’ portal” – an online database of patient records that is always on and accessible for doctors anywhere around the world. Technology of this kind remains to be uncommon in the local practice of medicine, and have only been utilized by select institutions in developed countries such as the United States and Australia.

Canon has offered the Therefore™ solution to DDH – one of the world’s most renowned end-to-end software solutions that is specifically created to improve storage, management, and processing of information from input management, to document management and workflow, to output management. Therefore™ enables organizations around the world like DDH to work smarter and become more competitive in their respective industries.

“We have been using Therefore™ for the scanning of our records for the past two years. The access and use of records are evidently faster now, and the solution allows us to save a significant amount of time in comparison to the manual process. The best thing about the system is that it is a complete and integrated business solution, from the technology to the manpower services and training needed for its use,” shared Jan Rhea Ruiz, Head of the Medical Records Department at DDH.

“Once we have achieved scanning and storing of all records, we will be able to fully implement a ‘doctors’ portal’ for DDH to have easier and more secured health care processes, particularly diagnoses and feedback on necessary documents for patients. With this, we can truly achieve health care services that go beyond borders; there will no longer be a need for additional resources like time and transportation from doctors and patients, alike to hold a medical consultation or approval of documents,” shares Ruiz.

“We are proud to be partners with an institution like Davao Doctors’ Hospital that truly define and set standards in their industry,” shares Arnold Endaya, Assistant Director of Business Solutions at Canon Marketing Philippines Inc. (CMPI). “It is with these cases that we feel that our hard work at Canon truly impacts the community in which we operate through providing solutions for not only better organizations or companies, but also and most importantly, a better society,” adds Endaya.

