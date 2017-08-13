Freediving ‘envoy’ endorses ocean protection agenda

CELEBRITY freediver Guillaume Néry called on the Philippine government to protect the country’s environment and promote ocean preservation.

Néry, recently named by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as its “freediving ambassador”, made the call in El Nido, Palawan, one of his stops in his monthlong

freediving expedition in the Philippines. Palawan has been dubbed “The Last Frontier” by many environmentalists because of its unique ecological balance, consisting of lush virgin rainforests, crystal-clear rivers and waters with a wide array of marine life and colorful coral reefs, caves, white-sand beaches and wildlife.

In a press statement, Néry said: “One of the big challenges for the Philippines to become a worldwide top freediving destination is to promote ocean preservation. People need to realize that the oceans are endangered and we need to protect them.”

The celebrity freediver, who has beaten numerous records in the sport, is a staunch supporter of Campagne des Ecos Gestes and

the Antinea Foundation, two organizations that are focused on ocean conservation.

Néry, likewise, stressed the importance of developing a sustainable way of engaging in ecotourism. “It’s not just about consuming the place. It’s also about having an experience, protecting

and respecting every place we go,” he said.

Freediving is a sport where practitioners only hold their breath as they go underwater, not relying on external breathing aids, such as scuba-diving equipment. Pearl divers in Sulu are recognized as among the earliest freedivers in the world.

A DOT official said the agency is working closely with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Biodiversity Management Bureau, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the National Economic and Development Authority, among others, to fully implement the government’s National Ecotourism Strategy (NES) of 2013–2022.

“We at the Department are conscious of the need for sustainable practices and programs as we develop the freediving segment,” said DOT Undersecretary for Tourism Development Planning Benito C. Bengzon Jr. “Our own master plan cites the need for the preservation of the environment and promotion of climate-change adaptation,” he added.

With the NES as a blueprint, the DOT is developing ecotourism sites, including marine sanctuaries accessible to divers and freedivers for low-density tourism activities, Bengzon said.

In El Nido, Néry joined the coral reef-restoration efforts at Pangatalan Island before gracing the launch of the Sulubaaï Environmental Foundation, a

nonprofit organization that aims to establish more sustainable

projects in Palawan.

The Pangatalan Island project is a 4.2-hectare marine

protected area surrounded by coral reefs, mangroves and sea-grass meadows.

A two-time presenter at TED Talks, Néry explained the role of education in supporting ocean conservation and, at the same time, promoting freediving in the country. “If the young generation is aware about the dangers and the problem, it will change the way we are interacting with nature. That’s why I’m here, that’s why I’m going to go to many places and that is what I’m trying to teach also when I’m here, and I do freediving workshops,” he said.

Néry earlier conducted two workshops in Mactan and Moalboal, Cebu, in collaboration with Freediving HQ and Freediving Planet. “Freediving clubs and shops also have this role to show ecotourism to these people coming. So it’s the responsibility of everyone to protect the environment, to make people more conscious and open minded about all those problems as

we develop the Philippines as the freediving capital of Asia,” he said.

Néry gained celebrity status outside the diving community after starring in DJ Naughty Boy’s music video of the 2015 hit, “Runnin’ (Lose It All),” featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.

In the video, Néry is seen running on the ocean floor without a breathing apparatus.

He has also dived into Dean’s Blue Hole in the Bahamas, known as the world’s second-largest underwater sinkhole.