Four golds for Ilustre

MAURICE SACHO ILUSTRE emerged as the most successful Filipino athlete and the girls’ basketball team bagged the gold medal with a flourish in the Asean Schools Games on Wednesday in Singapore.

Ilustre, a Grade 12 student at La Salle Zobel, clocked two minutes and 03.67 seconds to clinch the boys’ 200 meters butterfly golf medal, his fourth mint in the tournament.

Rhys Jun Kai of Singapore (2:05.58) and to Zelmi Aryalingga Azel (2:06.01) of Indonesia settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Ilustre’s gold medal was also the 13th overall for Team Philippines.

The star of last summer’s Palarong Pambansa where he scooped seven gold medals, said his four-week training in the US was a big factor to his success.

“My training in the US really helped me to improve,” said Ilustre, who also won the gold in the 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

Bhay Maitland Newberry clocked 30.95 to settle for the silver medal in the girls 50m backstroke. Indonesia’s Kemala Fathihia Sofie (30.47) won the gold and Thailand’s Tepbud Sutatta (31.26) salvaged bronze

Chief of mission Rizalino Jose Rosales said he is satisfied with the country’s performance.

“All of the events we took part in contributed medals that’s why I’m really satisfied with our performance,” Rosales said.

Team Philippines also had eight silver, and 21 bronze medals to remain in sixth place in the medal count.

Thailand (29-26-32) stayed in the lead, followed by Indonesia (25-33-29), Singapore (24-27-27) and Vietnam (20-21-10). The Filipina dribblers, meanwhile, delivered the gold that matters most to Filipinos.

Playing with fire in their eyes, the girls demolished host Singapore, 82-32, last Wednesday to clinch the gold medal.

With a handful of supporters and overseas Filipino workers in attendance at the Tampines Sports Hub, the Filipinas broke the game wide open early and never looked back.

The Philippines went undefeated in four games in the event.

The 50-point margin was also the biggest in the tournament, which also included Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Coach Angelina Fedillaga said they prepared the team well for this year to make up for the country’s consecutive bridesmaid finishes to Thailand in 2014 and 2015.

This time, Fedillaga made sure the outcome was different. She knew that with the right players, they can win the gold.

“We didn’t want to settle for the runner-up finish this time. Our mindset was to win the gold,” Fedillaga said.

Kristine Cayabyab played her best game in the tournament and finished with a team-high 21 points against the Singaporeans.

Kent Jane Pastrana and Jeeul Rhcoel B. Bartolo added13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Philippines.

Cayabyab, who took part in a six-week training at the Nike Rise basketball program under the direct supervision of national team head Coach Vincent Chot Reyes in 2015, was a class act in the tournament.

“We played with pride and teamwork. That’s why we won,” Fedillaga said.

Pastrana, 16 and a Grade 10 student at the Doña Montserrat Lopez Memorial High School, said there are no star players on the team. Each, she stressed, has a role to play.

since all of them are given equal opportunities and minutes on the playing court.

“I just played my role on the court. I’m happy that I made a difference for my team,” Pastrana said.