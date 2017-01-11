Former PHL combat pilot named AirAsia president

A SEASONED combat pilot is seen to lead Philippines AirAsia to higher altitudes—starting with the introduction of new routes and the acquisition of new aircraft—after being officially appointed as the company’s president on Tuesday.

Dexter Comendador, senior company officials said, will handle the company’s operations well, and is seen to lead the multimillion-dollar debut of the airline to the local stock exchange.

“The appointment of Captain Dex as our CEO will earn him another title apart from his numerous medals and accolades. He is now the first flying pilot-CEO of an airline company in the Philippines,” Philippines AirAsia Marianne Hontiveros said.

Comendador has over 33 years of experience in the aviation industry. He served as combat pilot, flight commander and pilot instructor in the Philippine Air Force for eight years before beginning his professional career as commercial pilot in 1992.

In 1994, while serving as flight systems engineering crew of a commercial airline, Comendador successfully managed an inflight bomb explosion that earned him a commendation from then-Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos and international media attention, inspiring stories of bravery, courage and professionalism.

He opted for early retirement in 2010 while serving as chief pilot for safety and compliance at a local budget airline.

Comendador later took a job overseas with a foreign airline before eventually winding up at AirAsia in December 2011.

He was then asked to join the newly launched AirAsia operations in the Philippines as chief pilot for operations, and was promoted two years later to director of flight operations and chief operating officer.

He accepted the challenge to lead the Philippine team of AirAsia as interim CEO in July 2016.

“Captain Dex brings with him a wealth of aviation experience and business knowledge. He is a Filipino hero pilot, a homegrown talent with the extraordinary ability to connect, and inspire people and ideas capable of driving change and innovation in the Philippines,” AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said.

Philippines AirAsia is gearing up for a multibillion-peso initial public offering to further expand its operations here and abroad.

The company aims to raise as much as $200 million through its stock-exchange debut sometime this year. It plans to have a public float of about 30 percent. But the valuation may still be increased, Fernandes said, without elaborating for fear of being “copied” by local competition.

The group also plans to migrate Philippines AirAsia from a fleet of A320s to a fleet of A320neos, which are more fuel-efficient jets produced by French aircraft maker Airbus.