Foreign investors opt to delay new projects

The first three months of the Duterte administration saw a slowdown in the approval of fresh investment commitments, falling 20.4 percent in the third quarter of the year, mainly due to the apparent reluctance of foreign investors to register their new projects.

However, the total approved investment pledges in the January-to-September period still jumped 16 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

The country’s seven investment-promotion agencies (IPAs) approved some P133.8 billion worth of new projects registered by foreign and Filipino businessmen in the third quarter of the year, way below the P168.2-billion investment pledges approved in the same period last year.

This was largely due to the 45-percent decline in foreign-investment pledges to P26.7 billion, from P 48.6 billion recorded in the same period last year.

This meant that foreign investors were still on a wait-and-see mode—seen as normal during election years—prolonging the downward trend in approved projects registered by non-Filipino firms.

In the January-to-September period, foreign-investment pledges posted a decline of 12.4 percent to P93.3 billion in 2016, from P106.6 billion last year.

Combined investment pledges from foreign and local firms, however, increased to P411.2 billion in the first nine months of the year, from P354.6 billion committed in the same period last year.

“The highest investments would go to electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply at P140.1 billion, or 34.1 percent of the total approved investments,” the PSA said.

These investment pledges are expected to generate a total of 146,917 jobs. This is a 12.9-percent increase from the 130,169 jobs expected in the same period last year.

The approved investment commitments in the third quarter alone are projected to create 33,590 jobs. This, however, is fewer by 31.1 percent, compared to last year’s estimate of 48,776 jobs.

“Out of these anticipated jobs, 83.2 percent would come from projects with foreign interest,” the PSA said.

The investment pledges were coursed through the country’s seven IPAs: the Board of Investments, Clark Development Corp., Philippine Economic Zone Authority and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Board of Investments-Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao and Cagayan Economic Zone Authority.