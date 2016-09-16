Foreign debt expands to $77.7 billion in June

The country’s outstanding external debt increased anew in the first half of the year but the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the value remain on “comfortable levels” as the spike was only “marginal.”

External debt—or all types of borrowings made by local residents from non-Filipino sources—stood at $77.7 billion as of end-June this year, up $81 million, or 0.1 percent, from end-March 2016’s level of

$77.6 billion.

According to the central bank, the increase resulted from foreign exchange revaluations amounting to $821 million, as the US dollar weakened, particularly against the Japanese yen.

Compared to the previous year, the country’s external debt increased by $2.7 billion, from $75 billion in June 2015.





The increase in the country’s debt stock during the period could have been larger if not for the previous quarters’ adjustments due to late reporting and reduction in nonresident holdings of Philippine debt papers.

Amid these, the BSP said the current level of the country’s external debt remains “at comfortable levels,” according to BSP Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr., as current gross international reserves are enough to cover 5.9 times the country’s short-term external debt under original maturity.

Meanwhile, the country’s external-debt ratio—a solvency indicator—improved to 21.7 percent during the period, from 21.9 percent in March 2016.

The ratio is computed by getting the outstanding external debt as a percentage of the country’s gross national income (GNI) during the period.

The lower the ratio is, the bigger the improvement on the economy.

Using the GDP as the denominator, the ratio also improved to 26.2 percent from 26.5 percent in end-March. This came as the economy posted a strong 7-percent growth in the second quarter of 2016.

The report also showed that the country continued to borrow predominantly in medium- to long-term tenor, as medium to long-term debts account for 81.3 percent of the country’s total external debt for the period.

“This means that foreign exchange requirements for debt payments are well spread out, thus, manageable,” the central bank said.

Debt accounts with medium to long-term tenors are those with maturities longer than one year.

Bulk of the country’s external debt is still in two major currencies—with US dollar debt reaching 63 percent of total debt, while Japanese yen accounted for 12.5 percent of the country’s external debt.