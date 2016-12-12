Food firms take advantage of FNRI seal to boost sales

DAVAO CITY—The Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) has confirmed corporate moves to ascertain the nutritional efficacy of their food and juice products—especially after they were subjected to effects of packaging—apparently with the hope that salability of their products would improve tremendously with the agency’s “seal of approval” carried in their labels.

Engr. Rosemarie G. Garcia, chief of the FNRI, an agency of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), said her office has been commissioned by corporations, which she did not name, to conduct an independent and credible study on the efficacy of the vitamins “as supposed to be delivered in full in each product.”

“We all know, and the companies know, that Vitamin C, for example, is affected by heat, light and packaging, so the companies would like to know what happens to these nutrients after packaging,” Garcia told the BusinessMirror on Monday.

The companies have commissioned the FNRI to conduct the studies “because they wanted an independent and reliable agency to do it. Otherwise, they are apprehensive that the public would merely dismiss as self-serving if the companies would conduct the study by themselves.”

“We have the laboratory and the people [who were] trained to conduct scientific studies and we have the authority to conduct an impartial and credible study because we are in the government,” she said.

Six food companies have already commissioned the FNRI to make the studies for their respective food products. The studies ranged from six months to one year, “especially for products that would be used for feeding programs.”

“It would take longer if the food items are used for feeding [programs]. That would take about 120 days,” she said.

“The companies are aware and interested to know if their products could really deliver 100 percent of the supposed full vitamin efficacy after the food have been subjected to light, heat and packaging,” Garcia said.

She said some of the supposed vitamin potentials have been reduced to as much as half of the full effect compared to when they were not yet subjected to heat and light, and later by packaging.

Labeling

The result of the studies would guide companies in the labeling of their products in the portion of “Best before…” or in the expiration date, Garcia said.

“They can also assure their clients and the consumers of the trustworthiness of the findings because they come from a government agency,” she added.

In the case of the coconut sugar, for instance, the study that the FNRI did showing a low glycemic index “helped product proponents to raise the salability of the coco sugar.”

The glycemic index determines the rate at how certain foods contribute to the rise or fall in the glucose or sugar in the blood.

“Coco-sugar manufacturers have since attached the FNRI study in marketing their product and helped them increase the sale of coco sugar,” she said.

Continuing tests

Garcia believed that the testing would be a continuing trend to determine the efficacy of the vitamins and other nutrients in the food products sold by companies.

“For the most part, it would be commissioned for studies for specific food products, with one company asking the FNRI to test one of three of their products,” she said.

“Rather than send these products abroad for testing, why not do it here in the country,” she asked.

So far, no studies have been made yet as gauge in the efficacy of nutrients as supposedly contained in the packaged food items.

“Some companies or groups may use some of the result of certain products, such as the coco sugar, for example,” she said. “We expect that it would be used for marketing purposes.”

Street food

Elsie Mae A. Solidum, assistant regional director of the DOST in Davao City, said there has been a vast improvement in the hygienic and sanitary preparation of food in the Davao region and in the rest of the country.

This was contributed largely to the information drive by government agencies, both local and national, and as gadgets, machines and packaging materials have become affordable and accessible to small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

“We still have a lot of homework to do, however, but we are making improvements among our businessmen,” Solidum said.

Meanwhile, she still cautioned against consumption of street food, citing a study in 2012 that showed high pathogen level.

“As a rule, go for the heated food rather than those they prepared at home and had been there for several hours already,” she said.

Solidum said the DOST would continue to reach out to this sector to increase better observance of sanitary preparation of food.