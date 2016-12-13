Food and poverty

Despite being ranked as one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, the Philippines is often characterized as a country marked by inequality. Millions of Filipinos do not enjoy food security, which was defined at the 1996 World Food Summit as existing “when all people at all times have access to sufficient, safe, nutritious food to maintain a healthy and active life”.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported earlier that nearly 42 percent of total annual expenditures of Filipino households went to food products last year. The PSA survey also revealed that for Filipino families in the bottom 30-percent income group, the percentage was much higher, at nearly 60 percent. This means the average Filipino family spends about P42 for food, but the poor shells out more at P60 out of the P100 they earn.

Increments in food prices would hit the poor the hardest. The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), for example, said in August that millions of Filipinos remain poor because of high food prices. In particular, the Neda said rice prices increased by almost 30 percent between 2009 and 2015. Rice is the staple food of Filipinos, but the poor consume more of it, as they cannot afford other protein sources, such as pork and chicken.

Unfortunately, Filipinos have yet to get a respite from high food prices, according to the latest inflation data from the PSA. In November the PSA report indicated that the annual movement of the food alone index accelerated to 3.5 percent, which outpaced the 2.5-percent average inflation rate recorded for the whole country during the period. A year ago, the food alone index averaged only 1.7 percent.

Making local food prices competitive should be the paramount concern of the Duterte administration if it wants to make the Philippines an attractive investment destination. A lower pay will not be acceptable to a Filipino worker, who has to pay P200 per kilogram for pork, P140 per kg for chicken and P36 for every kilo of commercial rice. In terms of food prices, the Philippines simply could not compete with other Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Vietnam, which have found a way to boost the production of rice and other essential food items.

One of the campaign promises of President Duterte is to revitalize the agriculture sector to make it a significant contributor to the country’s economy. The Duterte administration has yet to release its economic blueprint, which would show the strategies it would undertake to increase farm output. Pending its release, the Department of Agriculture has already enumerated some of the programs it would undertake to hike food production. Hopefully, the economic plan of this government would contain the necessary components to boost the agriculture sector. It is worth remembering that any anti-poverty program will not succeed if there is no meaningful effort to increase farm production and make food more

affordable to poor Filipinos.