Floored by Florence

ROME may be the birthplace of the Roman Empire but Florence holds the distinction of being the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance. For around 250 years, before 1300 until the early 1500s, it was politically, economically and culturally the most important city in Europe. The Florentines dominated the visual arts like nobody before or since, from Arnolfo and Cimabue to Giotto, Nanni di Banco and Uccello; through Lorenzo Ghiberti, and Donatello and Massaccio, and the various della Robbias; through Fra Angelico and Botticelli and Piero della Francesca; and on to Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.

After three nights in Rome, it was off to Florence, via a one-and-a-half-hour train ride for me, my wife Grace, children Jandy and Cheska, and my grandson Kyle. The elegant and refined, 41-room, three-star Hotel de la Pace, in an elegant, late-19th-century building in San Marco-Santissima Annunziata, was to be our home for our three-night stay in the city.

A bus stop is located right outside the hotel, and many of the most popular and important tourist sites were less than a 15-minute walk away. At the city center, we walked its old streets, today crowded with tourists, where once walked artists Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, Dante (we learned more about the life of the great Italian poet at the Dante House Museum) and many other of the most illustrious minds of all time. Florence, an open-air museum grown more beautiful over the centuries, is an art historian’s dream. The San Marco-Santissima Annunziata area is a great choice for travelers interested in art and architecture. Museums, palaces and churches here house some of the greatest artistic treasures in the world.

Though the city is rich in places to discover, its dimensions are actually quite small and, if time is short, two to three days are enough to explore a large part of the city’s marvels.

With our Firenze Card (the city’s official museum pass, valid for 72 hours starting from the first entrance), we set aside time to see the vast and varied art collections housed in the Uffizi Gallery (exhibits, paintings and sculptures collected or commissioned by the Medici family), the Galleria dell’Accademia (which bursts with works by Michelangelo, including his David), Bargello Museum (housed in the oldest public building in Florence, it displays the largest Italian collection, mainly from the grand ducal collections of “minor” Gothic decorative arts and Renaissance sculptures); the Medici Chapel and Palace; Palazzo Vecchio (seat of the City of Florence); the Vasari Corridor (its entire length contains a selection of 17th- and 18th-century paintings, including a unique self-portrait collection of painters); and the Pitti Palace (the largest museum complex in Florence).

We also visited the Museum of Natural History-Geology and Paleontology Section (houses a collection of fossils and rocks); and the National Archaeological Museum of Florence.

During our visit to the magnificent Strozzi Palace, the special exhibits Migrazioni (Liu Xiadong) and From Kandinsky to Pollock: The Art of the Guggenheim Collections were ongoing. In all, Florence has something over 80 museums.

Florence is also filled with many churches stuffed with some of the finest art in the world. The lower-level façade of the Orsanmichele Church is embellished with 14 architecturally designed external niches filled with statues of the guild’s patron saints. The Gothic-style Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore (Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Flowers), ordinarily called Il Duomo di Firenze, was one of the most impressive projects of the Renaissance and is one of Italy’s largest churches. The Santa Maria Novella Church, the first great basilica in Florence, is the city’s principal Dominican church.

When we grew weary of museums and monuments, we all headed outdoors, spending the rest of the afternoon on our last full day in the city to climb Monte alle Croci, one of the highest points in the city, to the beautiful and scenic Basilica San Miniato al Monte (Saint Minias on the Mountain), where we experienced an enchanting view over the most important landmarks of Florence, with the Tuscan hills providing a scenic backdrop.

Below the hill is the Piazzale Michelangelo, a square filled with a large number of market stalls selling souvenirs and snacks.