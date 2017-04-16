Flip-flopping for tourism and the environment

Story & photos by Rizal Raoul Reyes

AFTER her meeting with entrepreneur Imelda Precion, Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell pursued her advocacy to the next level. She joined Precion to establish Isla 7107, a company that promotes tourist attractions and festivities of the Philippines through slippers.

“The business is about promoting tourism through flip-flops. Imelda is a firm believer of the tourist spots in the country. The whole concept represents the 7,107 islands of the country. Furthermore, Imelda knows the good flip-flops,” said Herrell, the vice president of Isla 7107, in a press interview held recently in Makati City.

The 23-year-old Filipina-American Ms. Earth 2014 beauty contest title holder said the primary goal of the company is to promote popular tourist spots in the country, such as the Chocolate Hills, Banaue Terraces, Intramuros, and the Mayon Volcano, among others.

“We want to educate the people in the country by providing information on the hand tags on the slippers about the Philippines and that we should be proud to be Filipinos. We conducted lectures in the different high schools in the provinces and stressing that the slippers are reliable, educational and colorful,” Herrell shared.

Moreover, Herrell and Precion are also taking it to the the next level by building awareness on the less popular but equally beautiful tourism landmarks in the country, such as the Golingob Cave in Samar. Being a country known for beautiful tourist spots, Herrell said every place that has beautiful sites should be supported and promoted to local and foreign travelers.

By helping the local government units’ tourist spots, Herrell noted the local economy would be boosted and result in additional income.

Herrell and Precion aren’t in the business just for promoting Philippine tourism. The duo wants to ensure that their business supports sustainability and environmental friendliness. It is important for Isla 7107 to be pro-environment, because slippers are one of the major contributors to pollution because, as Herrell pointed out, rubber is hard to recycle. To prove it walks the talk, Isla 7107 has liaised with two organizations that benefit from recycled rubber.

Herrell said Isla 7107 is working a partnership with Bambike, a local start-up that manufactures bicycles from bamboo and rubber. Isla 7107 plans to supply the rubber for the wheels and brakes with the used material from slippers.

“We are also working a partnership with the Department of Tourism and Duty Free Philippines to promote the brand among local and foreign tourists,” Herrell explained.

Isla 7107 is also promoting its recycling advocacy by reaching out to religious organizations. “In our project with the Sisters of Mary, we donated a lot of slippers, approximately 6,500, and collected and replaced the wornout ones. We recycled the old ones. It was very timely to give the children new slippers, because we noticed that they used the soles of their old pair as foot padding,” she lamented.

Herrell wants to prove to people that her beauty is skin deep. She recalled that in her younger years, people always admired her lovely features.

“Right now, I want to tell people that, even if you are beautiful, you can still do good things,” she explained.