Fishermen recover cocaine in Albay

TWO fishermen found on Sunday 18 bricks of cocaine that were floating on the waters off Tiwi, Albay, the local police report to the National Police general headquarters at Camp Rafael Crame, Quezon City, said.

The report said that the bricks that were found in a “netfull” and in “brick-like” form and wrapped in a brown packaging tape were spotted by fishermen Manuel Comota and Razel Bragais floating at around 10:30 a.m., off Sugod, Tiwi, Albay.

The two immediately informed Teresita Cericos, chairman of barangay Sugod, about their recovery.

The illegal drugs were eventually turned over to the Tiwi police, under Senior Insp. Jan King Calipay, which turned it over to the Albay police under Senior Supt. Antonino Cirujales.

Cirujales said the recovery of the drugs proved that Oplan Double Barrel Alpha, the ongoing police campaign against illegal drugs, is working in the province.

He said the campaign has forced drug syndicates to devise other ways just so they could continue with their illegal activities.

Cirujales said the seizure of the cocaine was the result of the “relentless efforts of Police Regional Office 5 on Project Double Barrel Alpha to fully eradicate the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region.”

It was the first time that a cocaine was seized not only in the province of Albay, but even in the whole Bicol region.

Meanwhile, Duterte gave police star-rank officers various amounts, from P100, 000 to P400,000 in Christmas gifts.

The cash gift for the police generals was announced by the National Police chief, Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa, during the force’s Christmas party on Monday.

“After this, just proceed to my office and get your gifts from President Duterte. Get you Christmas gift ranging from P400,000 and the lowest, P100,000, for the star-rank,” dela Rosa said.

“For those who are not star-rank, P50,000. Is that already okay with you, yes?” dela Rosa added.