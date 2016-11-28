First Gen urges government to use energy-mix policy for protection against price surges

AS coal prices shoot up, First Gen Corp. of the Lopez Group on Monday strongly urged the Duterte administration to come up with an energy-mix policy in order to shield consumers from price surges affecting specific power-plant fuels. First Gen, which operates gas plants and utilizes renewable energy, aired the call, as prices of coal—the dominant fuel for power plants in the country—have turned volatile this year.

“Prices of coal have more than doubled between January and October this year. Such price volatility should give us reason to pause and think of other fuels we can use to protect consumers from erratic fuel-price movements. One solution is to cap the share of specific fuels we use to generate our electricity,” First Gen President and COO Francis Giles Puno said.

Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) showed that, as of June 2016, coal-fired power plants accounted for 33 percent, or 6,666 megawatts (MW) out of the countrys 20,055-MW total generating capacity.

But coal’s share in the mix is expected to drastically expand in the coming years.

The think tank Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) said there are 4,600 MW of committed and another 6,900 MW of indicative coal-fired power plants in the pipeline in the Philippines, as of June 2016.

With all those coal projects lined up, the country’s dependence on coal would increase to as much as 80 percent by 2030, global analytics firm HIS said.

“We recognize the role of coal in the mix, but that kind of dominance being forecast for this single-fuel source will not be good for the economy, especially now when coal prices have turned volatile,” Puno said.

Coal prices, based on the benchmark Newcastle, traded as low as $49 per metric ton (MT) at the start of 2016, but surged to as high as $108 in late October. So far this month, coal prices have hovered between $90 and over $110 per MT.

Coals volatility would expose consumers, including business establishments, to drastic and unpredictable changes in their power bills. Households and businesses would find it challenging to budget and manage their expenses,” the First Gen official said. He said while coal has staged a rally this year, other energy sources, including natural gas from Malampaya, remain stable, if not cheaper than coal.

“If the share in the mix of other power-plant fuels, such as natural gas, is clear, they can help absorb price shocks from coal for the benefit of consumers,” Puno said.

Natural gas from Malampaya provides the fuel for First Gen’s 1,000-MW Santa Rita and 500-MW San Lorenzo combined cycle-power plants in the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City. Both plants hold long-term contracts to sell their output to the Manila Electric Co.

The cost of the Malampaya gas is largely indexed against a basket of oil products that include Dubai crude. The Brent oil benchmark, which closely tracks Dubai crude, traded as high as $112 per barrel in 2014, but its price now hovers below $50 a barrel.

Based on First Gens simulations, the average generation cost of coal-fired power plants in the country would be P4.52 per kilowatt-hour, if coal prices stay at $100 a MT. At $80 per MT, the average generation cost of coal-fired power plants would be P4.11 a kWh. These rates would be higher than the P3.71 per kWh generation cost of First Gens power plants using natural gas from Malampaya.

Even at $60 per MT for coal and $43 per barrel for crude, the average generation cost of gas plants would still be competitive at P3.71 per kWh.

For comparison purposes, the simulations assume the coal and natural gas plants would run at a 90-percent capacity factor, while crude oil price was assumed at the current rate of $43 per barrel.

First Gen’s combined capacity totals 3,470 MW.