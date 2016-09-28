First Gen: Gas plant back on line

FIRST Gen Corp. on Wednesday said one of its gas plants is now back on line.

“Further to our disclosures dated August 23 and September 1, please be advised that Unit 20 of the 1,000-megawatt [MW] Santa Rita Combined Cycle Power Plant is now back in operation,” the Lopez-led firm reported

This after it replaced the unit’s damaged main generator transformer with the spare main transformer.

Unit 20 is a 250-MW unit of 4 units of the Santa Rita Power Plant operated by First Gas Power Corp. (FGPC), a subsidiary of First Gen Corp.





Last month, First Gen reported a fault occurred at the main generator transformer of Unit 20.

The other gas plants of First Gen subsidiaries in Batangas are the 500-MW San Lorenzo of FGP Corp., the new 97-MW Avion open-cycle natural gas-fired power plant of Prime Meridian Powergen Corp., and the 414-MW San Gabriel combined cycle natural-gas plant of First NatGas Power Corp.