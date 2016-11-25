Finance chief sanctions erring government officials

Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez penalized four municipal treasurers and a Bureau of Customs (BOC) agent in connection with separate cases filed against them before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Acting on the rulings of the Ombudsman, Dominguez directed the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) to dismiss from the service municipal treasurer Angelita Roble of Tudela, Cebu and to suspend for one year without pay Local Treasury Operations Officer IV Marilou Rivera, who is officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Office of the Provincial Treasurer in Misamis Oriental.

The finance chief likewise ordered BLGF acting Executive Director Nino Raymond Alvina to suspend municipal treasurer Cherryl Aguirre of Valladolid, Negros Occidental for three months without pay, and municipal treasurer Rosita Siniclang of Emilio, Ilocos Sur for one month and one day.

At the BOC, Dominguez directed Commissioner Nicanor E. Faeldon to suspend for two months without pay Special Agent Samuel Gamao Saed.

Roble was found guilty by the Ombudsman of serious dishonesty for failing to account for some P250,000 in financial assistance released to her office 14 years ago by Malacañang under the President’s Social Fund (PSF). Her retirement benefits were cancelled and eligibility for government employment forfeited forever.

Roble and then-mayor Rogelio Baquerfo of Tudela received the P250,000 in financial aid from the PSF in November 2002 to implement the town’s socio-civic projects. Baquerfo was excluded from the complaint as he was defeated in the 2004 elections. The current mayor, Demetrio Granada, learned about the fund after receiving a letter from Malacañang asking for an official receipt, the deed of donation, project proposal, and liquidation reports for the disbursement of the PSF. Roble was unable to explain where and how the fund was spent.

Rivera was suspended without pay for one year after being found guilty of oppression and neglect of duty when she abused and capriciously used her authority in issuing warrants of garnishment and 152 warrants of levy against a Japan-based firm inside an economic zone in Misamis Oriental.

The Ombudsman found Rivera’s issuance of warrants of garnishment against the bank accounts of Pilipinas Kao Inc. in the assessed amount of P631.5 million and warrants of levy amounting to P244.7 million as improper.

Rivera issued warrants in 2013 even after a clarification from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) that the firm was exempted from paying taxes and even when the purported unpaid taxes of Pilipinas Kao could have been easily covered by the company’s industrial machinery worth P2.9 billion.

Siniclang was suspended for one month and one day for being guilty of simple neglect of duty when she was found liable for the loss of P693,960 in municipal funds stolen from her office. The stolen money was for the bonuses of municipal employees.

Aguirre was suspended for three months without pay for simple misconduct when she authorized the payment of P288,271 to a hardware company who got the contract to supply construction materials without the required public bidding.

The charges against Lilian Espanola, the local treasury operations officer IV, was dismissed after she was able to prove that she was no longer involved in the questionable transaction.

Saed of the BOC was suspended for his failure to file a sworn Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) for 2009 and Disclosure of Business Interests and Financial Connections.

The Ombudsman suspended him without pay for only two months because this was his first offense with no mitigating or aggravating circumstances.