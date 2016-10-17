Filipino MMA bet fights Down Under

FILIPINO pride Jenel Lausa was rebooked to fight in the undercard of the Universal Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night Melbourne: Rockhold vs Jacare 2 on November 27 in Australia after Fight Night Manila was canceled.

UFC scratched the Fight Night Manila scheduled for last Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena after BJ Penn withdrew because of a rib injury. Penn was to fight Ricardo Lamas in the main event.

Lausa, who fulfilled his ultimate dream of signing with the world-renowned mixed-martial arts promotion, now has the chance to prove his worth in the octagon when he takes on Chinese Yao Zhikui.

The Melbourne fight is headlined by the duel between American Luke Rockhold and Ronalda Souza of Brazil.





With a professional record of six wins and two losses, Lausa, a former boxing champion and jiujitsu practitioner, is unbeaten in four fights.

Lausa will be up against experienced wrestler and striker Yao, who is known for his aggressive style. Yao (2-4) had a winning debut against Nolan Ticman, but lost to Fredy Serrano via technical knockout in November 2015 to split his outing after signing with UFC.

Lausa is the latest Filipino prospect to be recruited by UFC after a successful stint in the regional circuit.

UFC officials announced a dynamic three-round lightweight matchup between Guamanian Jon “The Super Saiyan” Tuck and Aussie Damien “Beatdown” Brown in the Melbourne promotion.