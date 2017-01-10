Filinvest sets a new vibrant landmark

FILINVEST Land, Inc. is set to breathe fresh verve back to the colorful Cubao that we remember in the 80’s with Activa, the real estate giant’s newest cityscape soon to rise in the commanding location at the corner of EDSA and Aurora Blvd.

Activa is a one-hectare mixed-use development that seamlessly integrates commercial & retail (lifestyle mall), trade operations (offices), business and leisure (hotel), outsourcing (BPO) and residential (condo) living spaces thus creating a vibe so full of life.

This development infuses vitality to Cubao with its dynamic, multi-use concept creating more excitement and activity in the property market. With a variety of components to choose from, complemented by a wide range of amenities for both business and residential areas, Activa keeps the energy up, balancing yet innovatively blurring the lines between what one wants to achieve and those that truly matter.

Cubao then and now

In the early 1980’s, Cubao in Quezon City has been the go-to lifestyle hub of the metro where hip boutiques, restaurants, sports centers, and shopping malls are. With Metro Manila’s evolution and interconnectivity, and the ease of movement arising from the Metro Rail Transit and Light Rail Transit linkage, several more of these sprouted everywhere, diffusing the spotlight. Amid these, Cubao’s innate feature of convergence remained relevant, and thus, sustained the substantiation of its claim as a strategic location for a myriad of business ventures.

With these in mind, Filinvest is confident that a development as impressive as Activa will infuse pep and elan to the thriving community of Cubao. To date, this urban destination is considered as one of the city’s key districts whose time of re-emergence has certainly come.

The A Team

Filinvest recognized Cubao’s promise with an innovative vision worthy of realization by tapping some of the most trustworthy and internationally-recognized names in the industry to bring this metamorphosis to life. At the helm is Broadway Malyan, a multi-awarded architectural firm leading the masterplanning, complemented by Ove Arup, a prominent local structural design firm.

The full lifestyle spectrum

Activa has put together the elements to make an exemplary mixed-use project—giving it a bright distinction in the heart of Cubao. A huge portion of its developmental budget is allotted to its premium Activa Mall. It is an active loop, where you can revel in the full spectrum of full relaxation to high energy entertainment – all in one place. Hotel works are also on-going completing the lifestyle set. Next in line is Filinvest Cyberzone Activa, where modern working areas are up for grabs among the local and international business process outsourcing companies. Investors across the globe recognize the benefits of being in a strategically-located hub, and having a LEED Gold pre-certification under the US Green Building Council’s LEED green-building program for core and shell development is certainly a huge plus. With an estimated 46,000 sq.m of gross leasable area that can accommodate about 4,000 sq.m floor plate, it showcases green features such as heat insulation technology and green spaces throughout.

Start-ups to medium-sized firms can put up their new offices at Activa Versaflats, the cityscape’s versatile flats with small office home office spaces that grant forward-looking entrepreneurs the flexibility and convenience of living and working in one place, all within a well-designed office tower of Activa.

Highly trusted developer

Filinvest Land, Inc., the property arm of Gotianun family’s Filinvest Development Corp., is one of the country’s leading real estate firms and is into mall operations, subdivisions and condominium development. Activa is a quality development of Filinvest, one of the country’s most trusted full-range property developers with almost 50 years in real estate and a diverse portfolio spanning the archipelago. Guided by the Gotianun tradition of integrity, quality and service, the company continues to build the Filipino dream, one home at a time, across the Philippines.